Unifor members at Bombardier Aviation ratify collective agreement

TORONTO, July 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 112 and 673 members at Bombardier Aviation's Downsview plant have voted to ratify new three-year collective agreements.

"These new agreements make significant progress on the key issues identified by our members, including pensions, and job security protections against out-sourcing and the use of contractors," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "As the industry recovers from this once-in-a-century pandemic and Bombardier prepares to move production to a new facility at Pearson Airport, these collective agreements will ensure our highly skilled members will maintain wages, pension, benefits and other working conditions that are among the best in the industry."

On June 27, 2021, workers began strike action against Bombardier Aviation and De Havilland Aircraft Canada at the Downsview plant, which manufactures Bombardier's Global series aircraft and, up until recently, De Havilland's Dash 8 turboprop aircraft.

Seven hundred De Havilland workers remain on strike as negotiations between Unifor and the company continue with a dedicated picket line in operation at the De Havilland area of the facility.

The new collective agreement, which covers approximately 1,500 Bombardier Aviation workers, is in effect from June 23, 2021 to June 23, 2024.

Highlights include:

Wage increase of 0.5% in year one, 0.75% year two and 1.0% in year three

Increased monthly pension benefit

Strengthened work commitment language

Protection of bargaining unit work

Lump sum payments for retirees

Benefit improvements

Commitment by the company and the union to raise mental health awareness

"The bargaining teams worked hard to secure jobs with the inclusion of new contract language that deals with contracting out and the erosion of bargaining unit work in a meaningful way," said Maryellen McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 673.

"This is a forward looking contract that ensures our rights as the company prepares to relocate and also assists members after their working life with pension improvements, a lump sum payment for retirees and an increase in retiree life insurance," said Scott McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 112.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

