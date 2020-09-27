27.09.2020 14:57:00

Unifor local leadership unanimously endorse tentative agreement with Ford

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Local union leadership across all Ford Motor Company locals in both trades and production delivered a unanimous endorsement of the tentative agreement reached between Unifor and the company last week.

"This resounding endorsement by our leadership on the shop floor across all of Ford Motor Company facilities is a testament to the strength of the deal our Bargaining Committee negotiated," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "By delivering a unanimous decision, our local leadership have made their position clear: this tentative agreement with Ford delivers what our members need now and in the future."

National and local leaders are urging members at Ford Motor Company locals to vote in favour of the deal. Ratification meetings are being held today to consider the tentative agreement's details. Ratification vote results will be made available Monday, September 28.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

