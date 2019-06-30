Unifor launches public campaign against Loblaw job cuts at Dominion stores

ST. JOHN'S, June 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor has launched a public campaign against Loblaw Companies Limited's decision to slash full-time positions at Newfoundland Dominion stores while the company expands part-time hiring, the latest move in an ongoing corporate strategy to deny Canadians full-time jobs.

"Loblaw is a Canadian company that, quite frankly, is shirking its responsibility to Canadians and specifically in this case to Newfoundlanders," said Unifor National President Jerry Dias. "This isn't about automation or new technology – it's about choosing to divvy up full-time jobs in order to give part-timers less pay and fewer benefits."

The 'Save Good Jobs' campaign features billboards, to be unveiled across St. John's on Canada Day, calling on Dominion to stop cutting full-time jobs in Newfoundland. To download a sharable version of the billboard click here.

The digital ads will be seen throughout July on billboards locations at:

Torbay Rd. south of MacDonald Dr. (July 1-28)

Aberdeen Ave. north of Stavanger Dr. (July 1-28)

Kenmount Rd. west of Peet St. (July 1-28)

Harbour Dr. east of Water St. (July 1-7, July 15-28)

Topsail Rd. west of Burgeo St. (July 8-14)

Canadians are also encouraged to sign a petition at savegoodjobs.ca.

"Over time Loblaw has chipped away to the point where just 2 in ten Dominion jobs in Newfoundland are full-time and now they're cutting that lower still," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Lana Payne "It's clear that the company is trying to shift to entirely part-time workforce and their customers should know that."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

