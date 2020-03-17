17.03.2020 23:21:00

Unifor, FCA Canada, Ford Canada, GM Canada Working Together to Protect Auto Employee Health and Safety During COVID-19/Coronavirus Emergency

TORONTO, March 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Leaders at Unifor, FCA Canada, Ford of Canada, and General Motors of Canada today announced a joint task force to implement enhanced protections for manufacturing and warehouse employees at all three companies during the current COVID-19 / Coronavirus crisis.

The Canadian task force includes:

  • Jerry Dias, President, Unifor
  • Dean Stoneley, President & CEO, Ford of Canada
  • David Buckingham, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, FCA Canada
  • Scott Bell, President & Managing Director, GM Canada

Unifor and the three Canadian automakers are in continuous communication at the national and plant levels to ensure they take appropriate actions and continue to follow the advice of medical staff and experts to help keep workers and their families protected from the COVID-19 virus. They are also maintaining ongoing communication with government and health officials at all levels. 

Preventative actions currently under review at the three companies' Canadian auto facilities include visitor screening, increased cleaning and sanitizing of common areas and touch points, safety protocols for people with potential exposure and those who exhibit flu-like symptoms. The task force members today discussed progress with additional safety practices and actions including break and cleaning schedules, health and safety education, health screening, food service and any other areas designed to improve protections for employees. 

The leaders are committed to maintaining ongoing communication with each other and health experts to assist with employee health and safety and to ensure that appropriate protective actions are taken.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

