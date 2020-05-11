+++ Starker Kursrückgang bei Bitcoin über das Wochenende! Profitieren Sie von der erhöhten Volatilität vor dem Halving! +++ -w-
11.05.2020 21:46:00

Unifor donates $30,000 to Fort McMurray flood relief

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, May 11, 2020 /CNW/ - Flood relief efforts in Fort McMurray will receive a boost after Unifor Local 707A and Unifor's Social Justice Fund partnered to donate $30,000 to the Wood Buffalo Food Bank.

"Helping communities is at the core of Unifor's social justice work," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Fort McMurray has had many challenges in recent years, but it is a community known for its resilience to bounce back stronger than before."

It is estimated that 13,000 people were forced out of their homes after the nearby Athabasca River flooded neighbourhoods in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The food bank was also damaged in the flood.

"We're proud to partner with Unifor local unions to amplify the impact of donations," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director. "Community solidarity is critical to rebuilding after disasters."

Unifor Local 707A represents approximately 4,000 workers in the area working at the Suncor Oilsands site. Local 707A president Walter Ticas says that the flood comes at a difficult time for the community.

"Many families in Fort McMurray haven't fully recovered from the wildfires. When combined with our struggling economy and this pandemic, these floods are the last thing we needed to deal with," said Ticas.

Ticas says that Local 707A will be reaching out to community groups responding to the displacement of flood victims to see if there are other ways for Unifor to help.

Earlier this month the Social Justice Fund along with Unifor locals from across Western Canada marked May Day with cumulative donations nearly of $50,000 to food banks. On April 29, 2020 Unifor's Canadian Community Fund donated commercial-grade refrigerators to the Bear Clan Patrol's food security project in Winnipeg's North End.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

