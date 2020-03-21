Unifor donates $30,000 to foodbank and women's shelter in Regina

REGINA, March 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Unifor is giving back community in Regina with $15,000 in emergency funds for both the Regina Food Bank and the Carmichael Outreach, a charity that combats homelessness and poverty in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

"When members of Unifor Local 594 reached out to the national union with this request, we did not hesitate to donate to the community that has been so supportive of locked out oil & gas workers at the Co-op Refinery over the last three months," said Dias.

"We know that families are already struggling in Regina as many sectors are seeing massive layoffs. As a union we felt now is the time to give back, even in the midst of our own struggles with our 107-day lockout," said Kevin Bittman, President of Unifor Local 594.

