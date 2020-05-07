+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 20:15:00

Unifor applauds collection of race-based data on COVID-19 in Ontario

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - As Ontario establishes collection of race-based data on COVID-19, Unifor requests responsible collection guidelines and asks other provinces to follow suit.

"The disproportionate impacts of the COVID-19 disease on racialized communities has once again exposed how economic and structural inequality affects people's health," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "We can observe this clearly, but without the data to guide us, governments will be ill-equipped to put in place lasting solutions. Ontario's announcement to collect this data is a necessary first step."

The sharp rise and concentration of cases including infections and fatalities amongst people of colour in several countries prompted workers across Canada to call for race-based data collection. 

Unifor supports the growing calls for the collection of race-based disaggregated data on the pandemic to follow the Data Standards for the Identification and Monitoring of Systemic Racism and be expanded to include COVID-19 testing, diagnosis, treatment and fatalities.

"Workers in Ontario have demanded this data collection in order to measure today's inequalities, but also to bridge those gaps in the future," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "It's wrong that racialized and Indigenous people in Canada face worse health outcomes, and with this data in hand, we will be able to advocate for systemic changes to our health and social services."

These data collection tools should become permanent so that we can better track and understand health inequalities and outcomes. 

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.
Information about the union's response to the pandemic, as well as resources for members can be found at unifor.org/COVID19.

SOURCE Unifor

Wall Street mit Gewinnen -- Anleger optimistisch: SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX verbucht letztlich Gewinne -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag leicht nach oben, der DAX legte deutlicher zu. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich mit grünen Vorzeichen. In Asien konnten sich die Börsen am Donnerstag nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen.

