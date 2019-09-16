16.09.2019 03:04:00

Unifor and Nemak reach agreement to end labour dispute

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor and Nemak have reached a negotiated agreement to end the labour dispute at its Windsor facility. The workers, members of Unifor Local 200, will return to work tonight.

The parties agreed to the framework conditions Unifor proposed to Nemak last evening including:

  • A timeline for negotiations regarding the closure announcement.
  • An expedited arbitration process should a negotiated resolution prove unsuccessful.
  • Both Nemak and Unifor will abide by the arbitration decision, regardless of the outcome.
  • Nemak will not discipline any Unifor member for any issues related to the dispute.

The agreement will allow workers to report for duty at the Windsor plant at 11 p.m. on Sunday September 15.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

