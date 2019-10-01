|
01.10.2019 23:34:00
UNIFIN cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
MEXICO CITY, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Date: Friday, October 18, 2019
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time
Presenting for UNIFIN:
Mr. Sergio Camacho, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Sergio Cancino, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. David Pernas, IR & Corporate Finance Director
UNIFIN will release its 3Q19 results on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at market close
To access the Conference Call, please dial:
1-877-423-9813 (U.S. participants)
1-201-689-8573 (International participants)
Conference ID: UNIFIN
Conference Replay
A replay will be available on October 18, 2019 at 2:00pm ET for 7 days
To access the replay, please call:
1-844-512-2921 (U.S. participants)
1-412-317-6671 (International participants)
ID Number: 13695138
Visit our website:
www.unifin.com.mx
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unifin-cordially-invites-you-to-participate-in-its-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-300929191.html
SOURCE UNIFIN
