UNIFIN cordially invites you to participate in its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Friday, October 18, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

10:00 a.m. Mexico City Time

Presenting for UNIFIN:

Mr. Sergio Camacho, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Sergio Cancino, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. David Pernas, IR & Corporate Finance Director

UNIFIN will release its 3Q19 results on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at market close

To access the Conference Call, please dial:

1-877-423-9813 (U.S. participants)

1-201-689-8573 (International participants)

Conference ID: UNIFIN

Conference Replay

A replay will be available on October 18, 2019 at 2:00pm ET for 7 days

To access the replay, please call:

1-844-512-2921 (U.S. participants)

1-412-317-6671 (International participants)

ID Number: 13695138

Visit our website:

www.unifin.com.mx

