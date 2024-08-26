Unifiedpost Group announces the sale of the Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands – an opportunity for value crystallisation alongside an enhanced focus on core digital services

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’354 0.1%  SPI 16’390 -0.1%  Dow 41’241 0.2%  DAX 18’617 -0.1%  Euro 0.9462 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’897 -0.3%  Gold 2’518 0.2%  Bitcoin 53’594 -1.6%  Dollar 0.8475 0.0%  Öl 81.3 2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Nach Milliardenminus und Absturz der Boeing-Aktie: So will das Management den Konzern wieder in die Erfolgsspur bringen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Robinhood-Aktie im Fokus: Analyst sieht grosses Potenzial durch Generationenwechsel und Marktchance in Billionenhöhe
Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende leichter
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Unifiedpost Group Aktie [Valor: 57142478 / ISIN: BE0974371032]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.08.2024 00:45:00

Unifiedpost Group announces the sale of the Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands – an opportunity for value crystallisation alongside an enhanced focus on core digital services

Unifiedpost Group
3.49 EUR 2.95%
Kaufen Verkaufen

INSIDE INFORMATION

La Hulpe, Belgium – August 26, 2024, Midnight– [INSIDE INFORMATION] Unifiedpost Group (Euronext Brussels: UPG) (Unifiedpost), a leading provider of integrated business communication solutions, announces the signing of a binding term sheet (Term Sheet) with Your.World B.V. (Your.World) for the sale of its Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands (the Transaction). The Term Sheet outlines the sale of all shares in Unifiedpost B.V., following the carve-out of its non-Wholesale Identity Access business, for a base purchase price based on an enterprise value of € 133,0 million on a cash and debt-free basis, which includes an earn-out payment of up to € 7,7 million upon achieving certain financial milestones. The Transaction is part of a wider, new strategic partnership which is to be entered into between Unifiedpost and Your.World whereby, amongst others, Unifiedpost’s Banqup platform is distributed to over one million Your.World customers across Europe.

Unifiedpost’s Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands encompasses multiple solutions for various target groups, such as sector-specific single sign-on solutions, identity access management tooling, and the issuance of identities and mandates that allow businesses to securely interact in the digital world.

The sale of Unifiedpost’s Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands and the strategic partnership agreement with Your.World offers opportunities to access a broader market in the Netherlands and other European countries. Your.World’s one million predominantly SME-customers present a major addressable market opportunity for Banqup across multiple countries in Europe. In addition, the cash consideration will be used to significantly derisk Unifiedpost’s balance sheet and strengthen its financial position.

The Transaction aligns with the introduction of the European Digital Identity Regulation (eIDAS 2.0)1, which necessitates the right partner for the Dutch Wholesale Identity Access business to make the required investments to adapt to the evolving landscape. This allows Unifiedpost to focus on growing its core digital services e-Invoicing, e-Payment, and e-Reporting across Europe.

Commenting on the announcement, Hans Leybaert, CEO and founder of Unifiedpost, stated: "This transaction presents a unique opportunity to crystalise the value of the business and derisk our balance sheet. Our partnership with Your.World allows us to offer our Banqup product suite to Your.World's broad clientele in the Netherlands and abroad. I want to thank our employees in our Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands for their contribution to our company over the years. The proceeds from the sale will ensure that Unifiedpost will be in a stronger financial position moving forward.”

The Wholesale Identity Access business in the Netherlands generated an EBITDA of € 8,3 million in 2023. As part of the agreement, 46 employees will join Your.World.

Completion of the Transaction is conditional upon obtaining the customary social, regulatory and corporate approvals and consultations (to the extent these would be applicable), the occurrence of no material adverse change up to closing of the Transaction, agreeing on adequate representations and warranties’ insurance, the review of the half year financial figures do not lead to an adjustment of the purchase price by more than  € 10 million, the satisfactory finalisation of the terms of intermediary services, commercial and partnership agreements, the release of all pledges on shares held by Francisco Credit Partners II AIV LP, and the completion of the carve-out of the non-Wholesale Identity Access business to a newly to be incorporated subsidiary of Unifiedpost Group. The Transaction is estimated to be completed by year-end 2024.

Note: This press release contains inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Contacts

Alex Nicoll
Investor Relations
Unifiedpost Group
alex.nicoll@unifiedpost.com		Your.World B.V.
De Cuserstraat 89, 1081 CN Amsterdam
info@your.world
  

About Unifiedpost Group

Unifiedpost is a leading cloud-based platform for SME business services built on "Documents”, "Identity” and "Payments”. Unifiedpost operates and develops a 100% cloud-based platform for administrative and financial services that allows real-time and seamless connections between Unifiedpost’s customers, their suppliers, their customers, and other parties along the financial value chain. With its one-stop-shop solutions, Unifiedpost’s mission is to make administrative and financial processes simple and smart for its customers. For more information about Unifiedpost Group and its offerings, please visit our website: Unifiedpost Group | Global leaders in digital solutions

Noteworthy facts and figures:

  • Established in 2001, with a proven track record
  • 2023 group revenue €191 million 
  • 1.200+ employees 
  • Offices in 33 countries
  • Diverse portfolio of clients across a wide variety of industries (banking, leasing, utilities, media, telecommunications, travel, social security service providers, public organisations, etc.) ranging from large internationals to SMEs
  • Unifiedpost Payments, a fully owned subsidiary, is recognised as a payment institution by the National Bank of Belgium
  • Certified Swift partner
  • International M&A track record
  • Listed on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels, symbol: UPG

About Your.World

Your.World is the leading platform for building your business online. Our c. 2,000 employees support over one million customers in bringing and growing their business online. We cherish our reputation in acquiring, developing, and empowering leading online solutions companies. Throughout Europe, we provide ambitious entrepreneurs with the foundation to further strengthen and expand their businesses. We nurture local entrepreneurial pride and spirit by creating true partnerships and giving room for independent local entrepreneurship with strong local brands.



1 eIDAS 2.0 aims to establish a framework for a European Digital Identity Wallet that will be available to all EU citizens, residents, and businesses. This wallet will allow users to securely store and share digital identities and documents across borders, enabling easier access to public and private services throughout the EU while enhancing privacy and data protection


Attachment


Nachrichten zu Unifiedpost Group SA-NV Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unifiedpost Group SA-NV Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.08.24 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
26.08.24 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’847.67 19.78 ZGSSMU
Short 13’121.80 13.89 2MSSMU
Short 13’630.45 8.80 S2S3KU
SMI-Kurs: 12’354.35 26.08.2024 17:31:44
Long 11’852.48 19.62 ULWS4U
Long 11’560.00 13.94
Long 11’085.68 8.89 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Vor Bilanz: Analysten raten zum Kauf der NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage - Prognosen für AMD & Co.
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
PDD Holdings-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Temu-Mutter enttäuscht mit Umsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit