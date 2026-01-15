Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.01.2026 12:47:38

UniCredit: Rumours With Regards To MPS Stake Speculative, Unjustified

(RTTNews) - UniCredit (CRIN.DE, UCG, UCG.MI) said the recent rumours and constant noise with regards to the MPS stake are speculative in nature and unjustified, as is the speculation regarding the alleged interest in purchasing other stakes. The Group said the decision whether to proceed or not with any merger or acquisition is based solely on the ability of said target to not only fit with UniCredit strategy but also to fulfill stated financial returns metrics.

"It is the role of the dedicated M&A team within the bank to look at all options, both within and potentially outside its current geographic mix. This at any one time will involve discussions with, and assessment and analysis of the target in question, none of which is indicative of the likelihood of a transaction taking place," UniCredit stated.

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

10:20 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Der Countdown läuft/US-Banken – Fitnesscheck an der Wall Street
10:07 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
09:29 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
09:15 SMI gegen den Trend fester
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
13.01.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
13.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’036.99 19.95 SAPBKU
Short 14’328.92 13.88 S7DB8U
Short 14’878.21 8.86 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’487.62 15.01.2026 12:44:50
Long 12’957.18 19.95 SCVBNU
Long 12’638.21 13.60 SWHB5U
Long 12’100.08 8.86 SZ8B6U
Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
