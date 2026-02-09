Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.02.2026 07:33:36

UniCredit Q4 Profit Climbs, Revenues Down; Sees Growth In FY26, FY28

(RTTNews) - Italian banking group UniCredit SpA (UCG.MI, UNCRY, UNCFF) reported Monday higher profit in its fourth quarter, despite weak revenues. Further, the company issued outlook for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2028, expecting growth in profit and revenues.

The company added that its total cumulative distributions ambition is at around 30 billion euros in the next three years and at circa around 50 billion euros in the next five years.

In the fourth quarter, stated net profit grew 10 percent to 2.17 billion euros from last year's 1.97 billion euros.

Net profit for the quarter was 1.83 billion euros, up 17.2 percent from 1.56 billion euros a year ago. Earnings per share of 1.22 euros climbed 18.1 percent from last year.

Total revenues, meanwhile, dropped 5.3 percent to 5.69 billion euros from last year's 6.01 billion euros.

Net revenues were 5.3 billion euros, down 5.6 percent year-over-year, and net Interest Income fell 6 percent from last year to 3.43 billion euros.

In fiscal 2025, net profit grew 13.6 percent from last year to 10.58 billion euros, and revenues dropped 1.3 percent to 24.54 billion euros.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company projects net profit at around 11 billion euros and net revenues more than 25 billion euros.

For fiscal 2028, the company projects net profit at around 13 billion euros with net revenue around 27.5 billion euros, growing at a 5 percent CAGR FY25-28.

The company expects a FY25-28 double digit EPS and DPS growth with a continued positive trajectory after that.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

