Unicon Releases Federation Gateway for Streamlined Integrations to Okta

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EDUCAUSE 2019 Conference — Unicon, Inc., a leading provider of education technology consulting and digital services, today announced the release of the Federation Gateway for Okta as part of an expansion to its technology partnership with the company. As higher education institutions embrace the cloud, they are looking to replace on-premise systems with scalable, cloud-based technologies. The Okta Identity Cloud is an independent and neutral, widely-used identity provider (IdP) that facilitates a modern identity strategy. It securely connects the right people to the right technologies at the right time by supporting one-to-one integrations between IdPs and service providers (SPs).

Unicon developed the Federation Gateway to enable Okta's higher education customers to connect with trusted identity federations such as InCommon®, Canadian Access Federation (CAF), and eduGAIN. The Federation Gateway is hosted on cloud technology to provide redundancy and scalability. It automates the exchange of metadata between IdP and SP so that integrations do not need to be set up manually and Okta can quickly become a federation partner. It has a flexible design and supports a variety of customizable identity attribute release options. With the Federation Gateway for Okta, higher education users can securely enjoy the advantages of Okta Identity Cloud, including the simplicity of Single Sign-On and security of Multi-Factor Authentication, for all their applications, from wherever and whenever they need to access them.

"Okta's vision is to enable every organization to seamlessly and securely use any technology," said Patrick McCue, SVP, Worldwide Partners, Okta. "With Unicon's Federation Gateway, we can better provide our higher education customers with the security access they need to be successful and to provide a superior user experience."

Unicon has a strong background in federation, working on many projects in partnership with Internet2® and other identity and access management community members to support federation with InCommon. The InCommon Federation provides secure Single Sign-On access to cloud and local services, and global collaboration tools, connecting more than 10 million users in the U.S. with services and applications around the globe.

