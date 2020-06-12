UniCarriers Americas Corporation Expands BX Cushion Series So Forklifts Can Run Longer

MARENGO, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by the best standard, limited warranty, UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) today announced a line extension – two new model additions of the BX Electric Counterbalanced Forklift Series. By accommodating larger batteries, the already efficient BX Cushion series can now run even longer between charges. With onboard diagnostics and controlled rollback, these forklifts are suited for a variety of heavy-duty applications, including bottling and grocery industries. We are achieving the solution to these application needs by including a battery box that can accommodate a 25-plate battery for optimum capacity and battery life needs of these applications.

Options for the new BXC40R and BXC50R include:

Full suspension vinyl or cloth swivel seat

Overhead guard raised 2.4" to allow for seat suspension

Bottlers Tilt (8° Forward / 5° Back)

New battery box can accommodate 25 plate batteries to provide longer battery life

"These BX models line provide the same quality and reliability our products are known for, but is built for a longer runtime, giving our customers maximum performance in the field," said Mark Manninen, VP of Sales and Maketing for UniCarriers Americas. "These additional features and advancements bring out the best of an operator's time, and ultimately, delivers ideal uptime and productivity during a day's work."

The BXC40R and BXC50R are available now, with shipments starting July 2020. For more information, visit https://www.unicarriersamericas.com/forklifts/rider-lift-trucks/bx.

ABOUT UNICARRIERS AMERICAS CORPORATION1

UniCarriers Americas Corporation (UCA) designs, manufactures and supports a complete line of material handling equipment that offers second-to-none reliability, higher productivity and lower total operational costs. UCA has seven factory-owned locations across Wisconsin and New England – Capital Equipment and Handling and New England Industrial Truck. UCA sells and supports UniCarriers-branded forklifts and supports legacy products under the Nissan Forklift, TCM, Atlet and Barrett brands. Part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and headquartered in Marengo, Illinois, UCA has a network of more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriersAmericas.com.

