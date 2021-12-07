SMI 12’514 1.1%  SPI 15’997 1.4%  Dow 35’765 1.5%  DAX 15’814 2.8%  Euro 1.0421 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’274 3.3%  Gold 1’786 0.4%  Bitcoin 47’585 1.7%  Dollar 0.9264 0.1%  Öl 75.8 3.0% 
Unibail-Rodamco Aktie [Valor: 41347206 / ISIN: FR0013326246]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.12.2021 17:45:00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield: CARBON DISCLOSURE PROJECT (CDP) AWARDS HIGHTEST GRADE TO UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD

Unibail-Rodamco
61.96 EUR 6.57%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Paris, Amsterdam, December 7, 2021

Press release

CARBON DISCLOSURE PROJECT (CDP) AWARDS HIGHTEST GRADE TO UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD FOR THE FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR.

Selected out of approximately 12,000 institutions, URW is included in the CDP’s "A list" of organizations committed to tackling climate change.

For the fourth year in a row, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield’s Better Places 2030 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy received an "A” grade for its ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy. Committed to addressing the main challenges facing commercial real estate, the strategy aims at a 50% reduction of its emissions across the entire business value chain by 2030 compared to 2015 levels (-35% in construction, -80% in operations and -40% in transport).

In addition to this recognition, as a member of the Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, URW has already set emissions reduction targets across all relevant scopes, in line with 1.5°C emissions scenario, which were validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The Group has also recently stepped forward joining the Net Zero Initiative (NZI) led by Carbone 4, to develop a framework for collective carbon neutrality. The Net Zero Initiative (NZI) project is at the crossroads of climate science and the business community and aims to define an ambitious climate action plan for companies wishing to contribute to net zero and align on key priorities.

Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer at Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, said: "We are very proud to be included again this year in the list of the best performing companies on climate change. This rating distinguishes all the initiatives taken within the Group, and I would like to thank our teams who have worked on them on a daily basis. While it is an important recognition, it more importantly drives us to go further and always do our best to enable Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to be a force for sustainability and to have a positive impact in the community”.

Paul Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at the CDP, said: "Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. The scale of the risk to businesses from climate change can no longer be ignored, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction”.

To achieve this award, a detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess participating companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. More information on the methodology and criteria is available on the CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores.

For further information please contact:
Investor Relations
Samuel Warwood
+33 7 60 44 10 25
Samuel.Warwood@urw.com

Media Relations
Pauline Duclos-Lenoir
+33 7 60 30 63 54
Pauline.Duclos-lenoir@urw.com

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at €55.0 Bn as at June 30, 2021, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 86 shopping centres, including 53 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. Present on two continents and in 12 countries, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides a unique platform for retailers and brand events and offers an exceptional and constantly renewed experience for customers.

With the support of its 2,900 professionals and an unparalleled track-record and know-how, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is ideally positioned to generate superior value and develop world-class projects.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield distinguishes itself by its Better Places 2030 agenda, that sets its ambition to create better places that respect the highest environmental standards and contribute to better cities.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stapled shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Paris (Euronext ticker: URW), with a secondary listing in Australia through Chess Depositary Interests. The Group benefits from a BBB+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and from a Baa2 rating from Moody’s.

For more information, please visit www.urw.com. Visit our Media Library at https://mediacentre.urw.com
Follow the Group updates on Twitter @urw_group, Linkedin @Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Instagram @urw_group

Attachment


﻿

Analysen zu Unibail-Rodamco

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
26.02.21 Unibail-Rodamco Neutral UBS AG
13.01.21 Unibail-Rodamco Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
17.08.20 Unibail-Rodamco Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
17.08.20 Unibail-Rodamco Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.06.20 Unibail-Rodamco Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf 

Nach dem Omikron Kursrückschlag haben sich die Kurse wieder stabilisiert und die Verluste zu einem guten Teil bereits wieder aufgeholt. Was die Gründe sind; ob sich dies fortsetzen kann und worauf Anleger diese Woche schauen sollten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV

Inside

17:03 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Holcim mit ehrgeizigen Zielen - Nachhaltigkeit als Trumpf für die Zukunft?
17:00 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
14:30 Tesla schraubt an Autopilot-Kameras
12:13 Marktupdate 7. Dezember 2021: Aktienmärkte holen Omikron Verluste auf | BX Swiss TV
09:47 Marktüberblick: Tourismus-Aktien gesucht
09:01 Omikron-Sorgen klingen ab
03.12.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 19.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
02.12.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lira-Kurssturz: Löst die Türkei jetzt an den Weltfinanzmärkten eine Krise aus?
Bill Ackman: Die Omikron-Variante könnte zu Aufschwung an Aktienmärkten führen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk greift Kryptobörse Binance wegen Umgang mit Dogecoin an
ABB will stärker wachsen als bisher - Aktie legt zu
CHMP empfiehlt Zulassung von Roche-Medikament für Erwachsene mit schwerem Corona - Aktie gefragt
US-Anleger schieben US-Börsen kräftig an -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
US-Börsenaufsicht ermittelt gegen Tesla-Solarsparte - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit Verlust
Roche-GS dreht ins Minus: Rückkauf eigener Aktien von Novartis - neue automatische Algorithmen für digitale Pathologie - EU-Zulassung für RoActemra
Bitcoin bleibt nach Kurseinbruch am Samstag weiter unter 50'000-Dollar-Marke
Furcht vor Evergrande-Pleite zurück - Aktie bricht schlussendlich ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit