Uni-Select Inc. - 2020 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Webcast

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2020 fourth quarter results. The conference call will be held onFriday, February 19, 2021at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.

To participate in the conference by phone:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 865-3087 Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (647) 427-7450

A recording of the conference call will be available from 11:30 AM Eastern on February 19, 2021, until 11:59 PM on March 19, 2021.

To access the replay of the conference:

Phone number: 1 (855) 859-2056 Passcode: 8291097

To access the live audio webcast:

Visit Uni-Select's website at UNS Q4 2020 Conference Webcast. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

The conference call and presentation of the webcast will also be archived on the Corporation's website at https://www.uniselect.com/en/investors/events-presentations.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually and is the primary supplier to more than 5,500 collision repair centre customers.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-owned stores. www.uniselect.com

