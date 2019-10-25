Uni-Select announces the resignation of FinishMaster, Inc. President and Chief Operating Officer

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) ("Uni-Select" or "Corporation") today announced the resignation of Chris Adams as President and Chief Operating Officer of its FinishMaster, Inc. subsidiary effective October 31, 2019. Rob Molenaar has agreed to assume the position of President and Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis.

Mr. Molenaar, who has been instrumental in the development and execution of the broad performance improvement and rightsizing plan for the FinishMaster U.S. segment since its inception in January 2019, has significant industry-specific and restructuring expertise including deep knowledge of the automotive refinish space with over 25 years of experience at one of the largest global paint manufacturers. He has also been a member of the Uni-Select Board of Directors since 2017.

"We thank Chris for his contribution to FinishMaster U.S. and wish him all the best in the next phase of his career," said Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select Inc.

The Corporation has commenced an internal and external search for a new President and Chief Operating Officer at FinishMaster, Inc.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and over 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 180 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,800 collision repair centre customers.

In the UK and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a leading distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 180 company-owned stores.

