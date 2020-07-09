Underline Science to Host AAPT Virtual 2020 Summer Meeting

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Underline Science will produce and host the American Association of Physics Teachers (APPT) 2020 Summer Meeting and Physics Education Research Conference (PERC) from Sunday, July 19 to Thursday, July 23, on Underline Science (http://www.underline.io), the world's first live streaming and digital library platform for cutting-edge conference lectures, research and discussions. The AAPT Summer Meeting, which brings together physics educators from around the globe, partnered with Underline after conference chairs determined the in-person meeting originally scheduled to be in Grand Rapids, Michigan would not be possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The AAPT® Virtual Summer Meeting and PERC will feature a full program with plenary speakers, sessions, workshops and many special activities. The meetings provide physics educators from around the world the opportunity to develop and strengthen professional connections, as well as learn about the latest in physics theory, research methodology and education from leaders in the field. To keep updated on registration, abstract submission deadlines and all other key information, please visit the APPT Summer Meeting 2020 page at: https://www.aapt.org/Conferences/SM2020/index.cfm.

The American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT) was established in 1930 with a mission to enhance the understanding and appreciation of physics through teaching. Nearly 100 years since their founding, they remain committed to that core value, and to providing the most current resources and up-to-date research needed to enhance a physics educator's professional development.

"We are pleased to partner with Underline.io and look forward to the first 2020 AAPT Virtual Summer Meeting", said Beth Cunningham, Executive Officer at the American Association of Physics Teachers. "AAPT® is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in physics education and appreciates the partnership with the leading live-stream and digital library platform for conferences."

The AAPT Virtual 2020 Summer Meeting content, including all live streams, presentations, workshops and lecture videos, will be available for viewing on underline.io, along with slides, demos, abstracts and tutorials. With attendees joining the conference from around the globe and in different time zones, Underline's platform maximizes both the scholarship, interactivity and networking opportunities for the Virtual 2020 Summer Meeting.

Underline is the world's first virtual conference platform and digital repository for events in academia, science, medicine and other professional fields. Underline's online video platform is custom-built for scientific and academic events, and their Emmy Award-winning production team is aggregating and hosting conference content in both live and virtual environments, allowing presenters to reach new global audiences while also giving meeting attendees the ability to watch or re-watch any content during and after conferences.

Through a wide range of virtual, live streaming, interactivity and networking options for events, Underline answers the challenges associated with Covid-19, helping organizations deliver important content, research and presentations from conferences to their attendees and members. Underline's mission is to digitize scientific knowledge through video, making it globally accessible and useful, by enriching and preserving conference content. Researchers can cite the lectures, share content, search technical papers, connect with the speakers and start collaborations.

"We look forward to hosting the AAPT Virtual 2020 Summer Meeting on Underline, and are honored to partner with the dedicated and values-driven educators at AAPT," said Alex Lazinica, CEO of Underline Science. "At Underline, we are committed to supporting STEM education, and providing a permanent and globally accessible home for important scientific and academic content."

About Underline Science

About American Association of Physics Teachers (AAPT)

AAPT® is a strong professional physics science society dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in physics education. Established in 1930, with the fundamental goal of ensuring the "dissemination of knowledge of physics, particularly by way of teaching," founders Homer L. Dodge, Paul E. Klopsteg, and William S. Webb led the effort to organize the first association dedicated to improving physics education. Today that vision is supported by members around the world. For more information, visit http://www.aapt.org.

