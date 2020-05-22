22.05.2020 01:21:00

Under the theme of biodiversity: Montréal was designated North American host city of the World Environment Day 2020

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Mayor Valérie Plante is happy to announce that the metropolis of Québec has been designated North American host city of the World Environment Day, to be held on June 5, 2020. Celebrated worldwide, this flagship United Nations day aims to promote and raise public awareness about environmental protection.

"Montréal is proud to be the North American host city of this year's World Environment Day. It is a valuable token of recognition of our consistent efforts to promote environmental protection, the preservation of biodiversity on our territory, and our action towards the ecological transition. This recognition does, however, bestow a major responsibility upon Montréal: that of conveying the message locally, nationally and internationally, that urgent action is required to preserve biodiversity in our increasingly urbanized world. In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, as we are being forced to rethink our rapport with nature, and as climate change and the loss of biodiversity are becoming a real concern, cities must take concrete action, along with society as whole, because their residents aspire to greener surroundings. By taking action to protect the environment and biodiversity, as well as by presenting creating a greater balance between the natural and built environments, we can improve the quality of life of current and future generations, all while preserving our natural environment," stated Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Nowhere is this year's World Environment Day theme 'Time for Nature' better exemplified than in Montréal, the North American host city for 2020," said Barbara Hendrie, Director, North America for the United Nations Environment Programme. "Montréal has an impressive and long tradition of environmental care and innovative use of nature-based solutions with it's leader, Mayor Valérie Plante, a staunch defender of sustainable urban development ".

"Montréal is a shining example in the North American region of sustainable urban development and is engagement across local, regional and international networks to promote the protection of nature. As the host city for our headquarters, we benefit greatly from this and are very proud to have our Secretariat here in Montreal," said Richard Morgan, Executive Director, North American Commission for Environmental Cooperation.

As part of the World Environment Day:

An online meeting organized by Space for life
On June 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, Space for life and the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Secretariat will be holding a joint meeting online, during which actors from various fields (scientists, artists, educators, citizens, activists and members of Indigenous communities) and from across the globe will come together to reflect on the theme of the environment. This event will enable participants to imagine the future of our planet (of our cities and spaces) and to think about the cohabitation of species, including humans.

This unique virtual event titled Unlocking Human Potential for Biodiversity, will bring together four renowned and engaged scientists: Anne-Sophie Gousse-Lessard, social and environmental psychology researcher; humanist author Matthieu Ricard; Stanley Asah, researcher in psychology of conservation; and environmental militant Vandana Shiva.

Mayor Valérie Plante will open the day's events. She will be accompanied by representatives of international organizations working in environment-related fields.

The public can watch live, as the panel reflects on this important issue.  Space for life will webcast the event on Facebook Live, at 10:30 a.m. To find out more, go to: 
https://espacepourlavie.ca/en/unlocking-human-potential-biodiversity

Concert by Rebecca Foon, musician and environmental activist
A concert by internationally renowned Canadian artist and environmental activist Rebecca Foon, will be webcast for free, on June 5, starting at 3 p.m. (further details to come). Rebecca Foon is a Canadian cellist, singer and composer who lives in Montréal and in New York.

"The World Environement Day is also an opportunity to reflect, to raise awareness and to mobilize society to take action for the protection of nature and biodiversity, the importance of which we also highlight during the International Day for Biodiveristy, celebrated on May 22. Let's take the time to think collectively, to take action individually, and to act globally for our environment. I invite all citizens, civilian organizations and municipal governments both in North America and worldwide, to take immediate action and make concrete commitments to protect the environment and biodiversity," concluded Mayor Valérie Plante.

For more information on World Environment Day:

https://montreal.ca/en/articles/world-environment-day 
https://www.worldenvironmentday.global/ 
https://www.un.org/en/observances/environment-day

For editors and copywriters

World Environement Day
The World Environment Day is the main UN platform for raising environmental awareness and taking action on environmental issues. Since 1974, it has been celebrated every year, and has become a vital means for promoting environmental progress towards sustainable development objectives.  Under the responsibility of the United Nations Environment Programme, more than 150 countries participate every year. Large corporations, non-government organizations and celebrities from across the globe defend environmental causes under the banner of the World Environment Day.

About the United Nations Environment Programme
The United Nations Environment Programme is the main worldwide defender of environmental issues. The organization provides leadership and encourages partnerships for environmental protection by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and people to improve their quality of life without compromising that of generations to come.  

SOURCE Ville de Montréal - Cabinet de la mairesse et du comité exécutif

