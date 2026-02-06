Under Armour Shares Jump 15% After Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) shares climbed 15.57 percent, up $0.98, to $7.28 on Friday following the company's release of third-quarter financial results, despite reporting lower revenue and a wider loss year over year.

The stock was trading at $7.28, compared with a previous close of $6.30. Shares opened at $6.49 and moved between an intraday low of $6.42 and a high of $7.29 on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 12.32 million shares, slightly above the average daily volume of roughly 11.67 million shares.

Under Armour reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.33 billion, down from $1.40 billion a year earlier. The company posted an operating loss of $149.8 million, compared with operating income of $13.5 million last year, while net loss widened to $430.8 million, or $1.01 per share.

The stock is trading near the upper end of its 52-week range of $4.13 to $7.60.