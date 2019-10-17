+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 14:55:00

Under Armour Announces Third Quarter Earnings And Conference Call Date

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its third quarter (ended September 30, 2019) on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

Under Armour, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Under Armour, Inc.)

This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/under-armour-announces-third-quarter-earnings-and-conference-call-date-300940536.html

SOURCE Under Armour, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Palladium setzt Höhenflug ungebremst fort
10:59
Vontobel: derimail - Callable oder lieber Non-Callable? Das ist hier die Frage
09:47
SMI-Bullen scharren mit den Hufen
07:59
Weekly-Hits: FinTech & Purer Luxus
16.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
16.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf TripAdvisor Inc
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Franken, Pfund, Euro: Darum ist der Devisenmarkt heute so schwankungsanfällig
Apple-Keynote im Oktober: Worauf sich Anleger freuen dürfen
Roche-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet: Roche verbucht Umsatzplus und hebt erneut Prognose aus
Wirecard-Chef: Weiter keine Risiken für unser Geschäft
Einigung im Brexit-Drama
Nestlé-Aktie verliert: Weiteres Wachstum - Neuer Aktienrückkauf
Netflix schlägt Erwartungen knapp - Aktie legt nachbörslich zu
Run auf Gold: So könnten sich Lieferengpässe auf die Finanzmärkte auswirken
Beyond Meat will anscheinend auch in Europa produzieren
US-Indizes mit roten Vorzeichen -- SMI letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schliesst mit Zuschlägen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Mittwoch uneinig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Brexit-Streit: SMI stabil -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen waren von Zurückhaltung geprägt
Brexit-Einigung und Handelskonflikt im Fokus: Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Donnerstag seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. An den Börsen in Fernost hielten sich die Anleger zurück.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB