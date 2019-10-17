|
Under Armour Announces Third Quarter Earnings And Conference Call Date
BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release the results of its third quarter (ended September 30, 2019) on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 6:55 a.m. ET. Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.
This call will be webcast live at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials and will be archived and available for replay approximately three hours after the live event.
About Under Armour, Inc.
Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear and accessories. Powered by one of the world's largest digitally connected fitness and wellness communities, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are designed to help advance human performance, making all athletes better. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.
