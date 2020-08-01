+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
01.08.2020 02:03:00

UnCruise Adventures is The Only Small Boat Operator Leading Bucket List Travel in Alaska This Season. Focus is on Safety and the Sustainability of Untourism.

SEATTLE, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an unprecedented cessation to travel, leading small boat operator, UnCruise Adventures will be the only small boat setting sail in Southeast Alaska this summer. The company's CEO Dan Blanchard will welcome aboard excited guests and ensure the brand's signature components of safety and experiential travel are in place for the August 1st departure out of Juneau.

Kayaking glassy Alaskan waters in front of the Wilderness Adventurer.

The company credits its travel relaunch to pivoting quickly as a small business along with establishing crucial conversations with government officials and leading the Small Boat Operators Coalition. The groundwork that has been set for months with their dedicated team has stepped-up streamlined safety training and protocols for the Wilderness Adventurer to depart tomorrow. The U.S. small business is committed to the evolution of travel and continues to decipher and define small boat trends. 

"Travelers want to have a positive impact upon communities and the environment now more than ever," states Captain Dan Blanchard, UnCruise Adventures CEO. "We left the term of tourists behind long ago. Tourism isn't about a one-way channel. A balance is needed and that is what Untourism is. Our guests are adventurers not tourists," he continues. "Coming up on our 25th year we are mindful of where we go from here, and our roots are in a people-to-nature connection. That is the future of travel." 

The UnCruise Adventures brand is upending trends as local travel slowly reopens. When talking about restarting travel Blanchard says "Protection and stimulus for small businesses and those in travel should be a significant priority. This is a meaningful and challenging time. One that requires us to be diversified, humble, and nimble in our choices." 

UnCruise Adventures first departure sets sail from Juneau, August 1st with 37 passengers and 30 crew. They've included additional physical distancing, added daily activity rosters, thorough testing, and extensive health and safety protocols. The Alaskan season has five 7-night Glacier Bay Adventure departures scheduled with a strong occupancy. They are providing an industry-leading self-imposed 66% occupancy cap for the Alaskan itineraries. The UnCruise Adventures team continues to work with officials to help effective testing become more widely available and prioritize measures to support guests and crew.  

About UnCruise Adventures 
UnCruise Adventures' is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico's Sea of Cortés, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Guatemala, and Colombia. In 2019, UnCruise Adventures was picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic. Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World's Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise lines three years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and the Transformational Travel Council. 

The Wilderness Adventurer awaits guests docked in Juneau for the 2020 Alaska season.

UnCruise Adventures 60-person passenger vessel the Wilderness Adventurer that will set sail in Alaska this season.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uncruise-adventures-is-the-only-small-boat-operator-leading-bucket-list-travel-in-alaska-this-season-focus-is-on-safety-and-the-sustainability-of-untourism-301104203.html

SOURCE UnCruise Adventures

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.71
2.64 %
Swiss Re 71.76
0.76 %
UBS Group 10.70
0.71 %
Givaudan 3’761.00
0.62 %
Lonza Grp 568.60
0.46 %
SGS 2’391.00
-1.24 %
ABB 22.77
-1.43 %
Nestle 108.10
-1.66 %
Roche Hldg G 316.10
-1.66 %
CieFinRichemont 56.50
-1.70 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Temenos Group
31.07.20
Rohstoffe: Eine Anlageklasse mit vielen Möglichkeiten
31.07.20
SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
30.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - Gold mit neuem Allzeithoch
30.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Walmart Inc
30.07.20
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV
27.07.20
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.07.20
Schroders: Nachhaltigkeit: Sechs Bereiche, in denen sich die Unternehmenswelt verändern muss
30.07.20
Schroders: Worin besteht der Reiz von thematischen Investments?
29.07.20
Schroders: Gold hits record high - but is it really too expensive?
mehr
Seitwärts auf hohem Niveau | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Eurokurs steigt zeitweise auf den höchsten Stand seit Mai 2018
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger im Bullenmodus
Swiss Re bestätigt Milliardenverlust im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie legt zu
Nestlé wächst im Halbjahr um 2,8 Prozent aus eigener Kraft - Nestlé-Aktie nach Gewinnmitnahmen schwächer
SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Shell-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Ölkonzern schreibt Milliardenverlust
Credit Suisse steigert Quartalsgewinn um 24 Prozent und übertrifft Erwartungen klar - Umstrukturierungen geplant - CS-Aktie leichter
US-Wirtschaft erleidet Rekordeinbruch im zweiten Quartal
LafargeHolcim mit Umsatz- und Gewinneinbruch - LafargeHolcim-Aktie verliert
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Einbussen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die US-Indizes zeigten sich zuletzt fester. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es vorwiegend bergab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB