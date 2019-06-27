27.06.2019 01:01:00

Uncover The Secret: Chivas Brothers Releases Its Largest Ever Single Malt Collection

LONDON, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chivas Brothers is today releasing its biggest Single Malt collection to date, with the launch of fifteen aged Single Malt Scotch whiskies from four seldom-seen, yet highly sought-after Speyside, Scotland distilleries.

The Secret Speyside Collection is a carefully curated selection of 18-30 year old whiskies that herald from four of Speyside's most elusive distilleries. Each has its own rich and unique history for Single Malt fans to discover, including the vanished distillery of Caperdonich, the pioneering Longmorn distillery, the landmark Glen Keith distillery, and the remote Braes of Glenlivet distillery.

The desirable fifteen-bottle collection consists of three rare Single Malts from each of Glen Keith, Longmorn and Braes of Glenlivet, together with three peated and three unpeated expressions from Caperdonich, which distilled its final Single Malt in 2002, before closing its doors and finally being taken down brick by brick in 2011.

The Secret Speyside Collection is the first of its kind from Pernod Ricard-owned Chivas Brothers and will offer Single Malt connoisseurs the chance to uncover, sample and collect some of the hidden malts at the heart of the iconic Speyside region that have rarely been made available in the past.

Alan Winchester, a Chivas Brothers Scotch whisky icon with over 30 years of Speyside distilling experience, commented:  

"With centuries of rich whisky heritage against a jaw-dropping Scottish landscape, Speyside is the treasure chest of Scotch and brimming with untold stories. Curating the Collection has been a labour of love for the Chivas Brothers team; its contents have been hand-selected to help shine a light on some seldom-seen distilleries, their rare malts, and unique histories. Any whisky connoisseur will find something new in this world-class selection, which demonstrates the breadth of flavour and character that Speyside distilleries can achieve."   

The Secret Speyside Collection will launch from July as a Global Travel Retail exclusive for one year, before rolling out into selected markets globally from summer 2020.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uncover-the-secret-chivas-brothers-releases-its-largest-ever-single-malt-collection-300875772.html

SOURCE Pernod Ricard

Nachrichten

