Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’019 -0.9%  SPI 18’415 -0.7%  Dow 49’096 -0.8%  DAX 24’147 -0.6%  Euro 0.9164 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’796 -1.5%  Gold 4’521 -2.0%  Bitcoin 62’356 1.6%  Dollar 0.7831 0.3%  Öl 112.7 3.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156GameStop2274310
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
April 2026: So schätzen Experten die Amazon-Aktie ein
VW-Aktie schwächer: Integration der Ost-Werke verzögert sich
SAP-Aktie gewinnt: Milliarden-Investition und Doppel-Zukauf für die KI
Salzgitter-Aktie schwächer: Hüttenwerke darf Krupp Mannesmann übernehmen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
04.05.2026 17:12:54

Uncertainty About Middle East Conflict Contributing To Choppy Trading On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line following the strong performance seen last week.

Currently, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are posting modest gains. The Nasdaq is up 49.37 points or 0.2 percent at 25,163.81, while the S&P 500 is up 1.32 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 7,231.44.

The narrower Dow, on the other hand, has spent the day in negative territory and is currently down 222.98 points or 0.5 percent at 49,276.29.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as uncertainty about the situation in the Middle East may be keeping some traders on the sidelines.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he would be reviewing a new peace proposal from Iran but said he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable."

"They have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said of Iran in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said in a separate post that the U.S. would soon begin helping to "free" ships from countries not involved with the Middle East dispute that are stranded due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

"If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully," Trump said.

The news of the president's plan comes amid reports Iran's Navy has blocked "American-Zionist" warships from entering the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media also claimed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps hit a U.S. warship with two missiles, although U.S. Central Command denied the report and said, "No U.S. Navy ships have been struck."

Traders may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Sector News

Reflecting the lackluster performance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day.

Software stocks have shown a strong move to the upside, however, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index climbing by 1.7 percent.

Considerable strength is also visible among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index.

On the other hand, transportation stocks have shown a substantial move to the downside, dragging the Dow Jones Transportation Average down by 3.8 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Monday, with markets in Japan and mainland China closed for holidays. South Korea's Kospi spiked by 5.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, most European stocks have moved to the downside on the day. With the U.K. markets closed for a holiday, the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are giving back ground following the rebound seen over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3.8 basis points at 4.416 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?

Wir sprechen mit dem US-Experten Alexander Berger über die aktuell wichtigsten Treiber an den Finanzmärkten. Während im vergangenen Jahr vor allem Trumps Zollpolitik im Fokus stand, sind es heute geopolitische Spannungen, politische Unsicherheit und die Geldpolitik der USA, die das Marktgeschehen bestimmen.

USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:39 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Historische Bezüge
09:29 Marktüberblick: DHL haussiert nach starken Zahlen
09:08 Durchwachsene Vorgaben zum Wochenauftakt
06:50 USA unter Druck: Droht Anlegern jetzt der perfekte Sturm?
30.04.26 Die Magnificent 7 als Technologiezentrum der Märkte
30.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.24% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Lonza Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA, Flughafen Zurich AG
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’580.10 19.90 SXEBNU
Short 13’873.56 13.76 BONS1U
Short 14’382.60 8.94 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’018.88 04.05.2026 17:11:42
Long 12’516.40 19.90 S6OBEU
Long 12’216.14 13.61 STABXU
Long 11’708.11 8.97 S2JBMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie sinkt: Privatkonten in den USA starten in 2027
Vater verrät: So gross ist das Bitcoin-Vermögen von Elon Musk und seinem Bruder
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Deutsche Bank-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Ratingagentur Fitch erhöht den Ausblick
SMI und DAX im Minus-- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
NYSE-Handel Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer
KI-Spezialist Cerebras will an die NASDAQ - Was beduetet das für die NVIDIA-Aktie?
Krypto-Update: Bitcoin übersteigt wieder Marke von 80'000 US-Dollar

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.