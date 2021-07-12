UNC Health in the US consolidates its radiology imaging with Sectra

LINKOPING, Sweden, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will install the radiology module of its enterprise imaging solution throughout UNC Health. The Sectra solution, integrated with Epic, will provide efficient workflows through improved image access, robust collaboration tools, and functionality to shorten report turnaround times for physicians throughout the health system. The new platform will replace multiple legacy vendors and standardize all radiology imaging on Sectra.

UNC Health, based in Chapel Hill, is North Carolina's largest academic health system. It is comprised of 12 hospitals and is affiliated with the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

"Sectra's expertise in large-scale deployments was a perfect fit to consolidate UNC Health's radiology imaging systems. In the future, our enterprise product portfolio will allow for expansion into other areas when the timing is right," says Sectra Inc. Vice President of Sales, Anthony Grise.

The contract, signed in June 2021, also includes business analytics, advanced visualization, and teaching file software.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company was founded in 1978, has its head office in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and operates through partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

