Unbridled Capital provides sell-side advisory to Zak Family Foods on sale of 25 KFC, Taco Bell and co-branded restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory to Zak Family Foods on the sale of 25 KFC, Taco Bell and co-branded restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. The restaurants were sold to FMI Dollar Bell Inc., a related entity to Canadian-based Yum franchisee FMI Group.

"We are very thankful to Unbridled Capital for their help in selling our family business. It was an emotional decision to sell and Unbridled took great care of us throughout the course of the transaction. I have experience with other M&A advisory firms, and I am convinced that Unbridled is the best in the business. Our family is a happy customer, and we would recommend them unequivocally to anyone considering a sale of their franchise company," said Jason Zakaras.

"The Zakaras family is indeed special – they are great people. Jason has been a fantastic operator and face of the KFC brand for the last decade. His passion for the business did not go unnoticed by anyone who met him. Parents Jerry and Debbie were looking to retire, and we are so happy that they now get to enjoy a quieter phase of their lives. Many best wishes to Jerry, Debbie, Jason and the entire family, and we congratulate FMI Group on adding to their KFC business here in the US," said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.

As a condition of this closing and token of our appreciation, Unbridled Capital will make a charitable contribution to the KFC Foundation which assists employees obtaining education, navigating crisis situations and with their personal finances. We want to be a blessing because we've been blessed.

With a success rate of 91.4% in closing recent M&A assignments, Unbridled Capital provides the franchise community with unrivaled success in investment banking services.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbridled-capital-provides-sell-side-advisory-to-zak-family-foods-on-sale-of-25-kfc-taco-bell-and-co-branded-restaurants-300989915.html

SOURCE Unbridled Capital LLC