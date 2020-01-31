Unbridled Capital 2019 Results and Jay Rutherford Joins as COO

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbridled Capital is proud to announce they have eclipsed $750,000,000 in closed and current M&A assignments. With dozens of transactions closed since 2017, Unbridled's approach continues to produce excellent outcomes for their clients. In 2019, Unbridled completed over 25 transactions covering 6 brands including Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Five Guys and Papa John's and including over 480 units.

Going into 2020, Unbridled is excited to continue transforming the franchise M&A industry with their Wall Street style investment banking expertise and Midwestern warmth.

In hopes of further improving their services, Unbridled Capital has hired Jay Rutherford as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Rutherford brings 25 years of franchising experience to our team. Prior to joining Unbridled Capital, Mr. Rutherford was in the franchise systems of Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Taco Bell and Bojangles' Famous Chicken and Biscuits. Mr. Rutherford operated locations of these brands in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, and the Carolinas. As a former franchisee, Mr. Rutherford can speak to the expertise and quality service provided by Rick Ormsby. Mr. Ormsby represented Jay in the sale of his family's Taco Bell restaurants in 2015.

'This change brings exciting news for our clients. Jay's background will help us draw closer to the heart and soul of the franchisees that we love and respect so much. Additionally, our clients will see and hear more from me. Our goal is to increase Unbridled's focus on solving their complex needs with even better service, critical thinking and innovation. Welcome to the team, Jay!' said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.

The addition of Mr. Rutherford is well-timed as Unbridled extends its services to new brands and sectors. With recent assignments in Panera, Burger King and more, the company is continuing to grow outside of Yum! Brands. Despite their expanded focus, Unbridled still led some of the year's most significant transactions in KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut. In order to give back to these amazing brands, Unbridled has donated over $50,000 to the foundations that support Taco Bell, KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

With a success rate of 91.4% in closing recent M&A assignments, Unbridled Capital provides the franchise community with innovative investment banking services. Unbridled also produces industry-leading podcasts, videos and white papers at www.unbridledcapital.com, where there is a list of recently completed M&A transactions.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unbridled-capital-2019-results-and-jay-rutherford-joins-as-coo-300997043.html

SOURCE Unbridled Capital LLC