13.09.2019 18:55:00

UnbeatableHire Limited Confirms Staff Shortages Have Fuelled Delay in Motorhome Refunds

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridgeshire-based motorhome operator, UnbeatableHire Limited has blamed unplanned staff shortages for delayed hire deposit refunds.

UK motorhome breaks enjoy 30% increase in bookings, causing delays in refunds.

"We've had an incredible summer, with hire bookings up well over 30% compared to last year - but that popularity has come at a price and some customers have experienced longer delays in recouping their security deposits recently," said Andrew Hughes, director of UnbeatableHire Limited.

A refundable security deposit is held for a short time after the hire is completed to allow for parking or speeding fines and repaid once the hirer confirms their post hire statement. Responding to queries about the post hire statement have been the main reason for the delays.

"I apologise on behalf of UnbeatableHire for any inconvenience the delays may have caused. Motorhome hire is incredibly popular and we're looking at ways to improve our systems in order to reduce the time taken to process the refunds deposits to our customers."

"We operate a small admin team and unfortunately waiting times have mushroomed as the summer draws to a close. We've now increased staffing and working through the backlog - customers can access our refund chat line (during office hours) using the link www.hirechat.co.uk for immediate service."

Contact: credit@motorhomehire.uk.com  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/985501/chausson19.jpg

 

