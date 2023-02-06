SMI 11'349 1.4%  SPI 14'649 1.3%  Dow 33'926 -0.4%  DAX 15'476 -0.2%  Euro 0.9980 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'258 0.4%  Gold 1'876 0.6%  Bitcoin 21'071 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9250 -0.2%  Öl 80.3 0.5% 
06.02.2023 08:00:09

Unaudited NAV for January 2023

Arix Bioscience
1.06 GBP 1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Unaudited NAV for January 2023

06-Feb-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

Arix Bioscience plc

 

Unaudited NAV for January 2023

 

LONDON, 6 February 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 January 2023 as follows:

 

Date

NAV Breakdown

Total NAV

 

NAV per share

Listed Portfolio

Unlisted Portfolio

Cash

Other Interests

31 January 2023

(unaudited)

£50.8m

£55.8m

£123.3m

£3.0m

£232.9m

£1.80

 

 

[ENDS]

 

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

 

Arix Bioscience plc

+44 (0)20 7290 1050

ir@arixbioscience.com

 

Powerscourt Group

Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson

+44 (0)20 7250 1446

arix@powerscourt-group.com

 

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.

 

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com

 

 
