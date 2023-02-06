|
06.02.2023 08:00:09
Unaudited NAV for January 2023
|
Arix Bioscience PLC (ARIX)
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Arix Bioscience plc
Unaudited NAV for January 2023
LONDON, 6 February 2023: Arix Bioscience plc (Arix or the Company) (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies, announces the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company for the date ended 31 January 2023 as follows:
[ENDS]
Enquiries
For more information on Arix, please contact:
Arix Bioscience plc
+44 (0)20 7290 1050
Powerscourt Group
Sarah MacLeod, Ibrahim Khalil, Nick Johnson
+44 (0)20 7250 1446
About Arix Bioscience plc
Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in breakthrough biotechnology companies around cutting-edge advances in life sciences.
We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise, and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors. www.arixbioscience.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BD045071
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|ARIX
|LEI Code:
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|220795
|EQS News ID:
|1551783
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Arix Bioscience PLC Registered Shs
|
08:00
|Unaudited NAV for January 2023 (EQS Group)
|
30.01.23
|Unaudited NAV for December 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.01.23
|Board Change (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|Portfolio company Twelve Bio to be acquired alongside $85 million financing of Ensoma (EQS Group)
|
05.01.23
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Portfolio company Twelve Bio to be acquired alongside $85 million financing of Ensoma (Investegate)
|
30.12.22
|Portfolio Company Disc Medicine Completes Merger with Gemini Therapeutics (EQS Group)
|
30.12.22
|Arix Bioscience PLC : Portfolio Company Disc Medicine Completes Merger with Gemini Therapeutics (Investegate)
|
12.12.22
|Unaudited NAV for November 2022 (EQS Group)