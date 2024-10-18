|
18.10.2024 20:10:00
Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting
OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC
Unaudited Financial Report for the twelve months ended 30 June 2024 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of the results for the period ended 30 June 2024, Octopus Future Generations VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that the Financial Report has been made available to shareholders. A copy of the Financial Report is also available to view on the Company’s website at https://octopusinvestments.com
The Financial Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 10 December 2024.
The Financial Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and is available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66
Nachrichten zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Octopus Future Generations VCT PLC Registered Shs
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: UniCredit, Intesa SanPaolo & Allison Transmission – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ UniCredit
✅ Intesa SanPaolo
✅ Allison Transmission
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow-Jones weiter in Rekordlaune -- SMI verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag moderate Gewinne. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}