Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2023

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2023, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.



In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2023 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2023 of AS Trigon Property Development is -8,868 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00197 EUR.

As of 31 March 2023 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,719,544 euros. The equity of the company was 1,710,910 euros, corresponding to 99.50 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR 31.03.2023 31.12.2022 Cash and cash equivalents 163,952 199,196 Trade and other receivables 23,352 19,844 Inventories 1,532,240 1,519,536 Total current assets 1,719,544 1,738,576 TOTAL ASSETS 1,719,544 1,738,576 Trade and other payables 8,634 18,798 Total current liabilities 8,634 18,798 Total liabilities 8,634 18,798 Share capital at book value 449,906 449,906 Share premium 226,056 226,056 Statutory reserve capital 287,542 287,542 Retained earnings 747,405 756,274



Total equity 1,710,910



1,719,778



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,719,544 1,738,576

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EUR I Q 2023 I Q 2022 Revenue 0 213,200 Costs of goods sold 0 -83,830 Gross profit 0 129,370 Administrative and general expenses -8,939 -20,487 Operating profit/loss -8,939 108,883 Financial income 70 25 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -8,868 108,908 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS -8,868 108,908

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com





Attachment