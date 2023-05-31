Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Viisnurk ASShs Aktie [Valor: 720127 / ISIN: EE3100003443]
31.05.2023

Unaudited financial report for the first quarter of 2023

Viisnurk ASShs
0.86 EUR 0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The main business activity of Trigon Property Development AS is real estate development. As at 31.03.2023, AS Trigon Property Development owned one development project with an area of 12.8 hectares in the City of Pärnu, Estonia. A commercial, industrial and logistics park is planned on this area. The Company’s objective is to find companies willing to bring their business activities (industry, logistics) to the development project area of AS Trigon Property Development in Pärnu, which would add value to the land plots owned by the Company. As the main purpose of the company is to sell existing land plots, investment property was recognized as inventories.

In the first quarter of 2022, a 0.53-hectare property was sold for 213,200 euros (excluding VAT).

In the second quarter of 2022, a 1.0-hectare property was sold for 401,280 euros (excluding VAT).

Condensed statement of financial position as of 31 March 2023 delivered by the present announcement completely reflects the assets, liabilities and equity capital of AS Trigon Property Development.

According to the condensed statement of comprehensive income the net loss for first quarter of 2023 of AS Trigon Property Development is -8,868 euros and the earnings per share is -0.00197 EUR.

As of 31 March 2023 the assets of AS Trigon Property Development were 1,719,544 euros. The equity of the company was 1,710,910 euros, corresponding to 99.50 % of the total balance sheet.

Condensed statement of financial position

EUR31.03.202331.12.2022
Cash and cash equivalents163,952199,196
Trade and other receivables23,35219,844
Inventories1,532,2401,519,536
Total current assets1,719,5441,738,576
TOTAL ASSETS1,719,5441,738,576
Trade and other payables8,63418,798
Total current liabilities8,63418,798
Total liabilities8,634 18,798
Share capital at book value449,906449,906
Share premium226,056226,056
Statutory reserve capital287,542287,542
Retained earnings747,405756,274

Total equity1,710,910

1,719,778

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY1,719,5441,738,576

Condensed statement of comprehensive income

EURI Q 2023I Q 2022
Revenue0213,200
Costs of goods sold0-83,830
Gross profit0129,370
Administrative and general expenses-8,939-20,487
Operating profit/loss-8,939108,883
Financial income7025
PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD-8,868108,908
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE PROFIT/LOSS-8,868108,908

Rando Tomingas

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 667 9200

E-mail: info@trigonproperty.com


Attachment


