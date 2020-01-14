Unanet Adds Experienced Innovators to Executive Team to Accelerate Growth in ERP Sector

DULLES, Va., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unanet, the leading SaaS project-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) provider, is building on its 2019 strategies for growth, which included a significant investment from JMI Equity, the acquisition of Clearview Software, and new leadership under CEO Craig Halliday, by bringing on six new executives to lead the company as it expands its market presence and product portfolio in project ERP.

"Delivering the best customer experience, industry-leading products, and giving businesses a single solution and source of truth for their project ERP are how we will continue to outperform in our market segments. With this group of talented, experienced leaders, I have full confidence our customers and Unanet will thrive in 2020 and beyond," said Halliday.

Jeff Davison joins Unanet as Chief Customer Officer and will lead all aspects of the customer experience. Most recently, Davison was with CentralSquare Technologies where he served as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he held various positions at Ellucian, culminating in the role of VP Global Services.

Assad Jarrahian joins Unanet as Chief Product Officer. Jarrahian has held executive positions in product development and management with numerous high-growth companies, including Intelex Technologies, EMS Software, Synchronoss Technologies (previously DigiData) and Pearson.

Gene Gainey leads the sales organization as Unanet's SVP of Sales. Gainey has led sales organizations at Reward Gateway, Cornerstone OnDemand, HealthcareSource, Globoforce and Learn.com.

Carrie Mahon joins Unanet as Chief Marketing Officer. Mahon has held executive marketing positions in the B2B technology space with EMS Software, IBM, Windstream Enterprise, and Comcast Business.

Matt Pantana, SVP Clearview Product, joined Unanet as part of the company's 2019 acquisition of Clearview Software. Pantana is a co-founder of Clearview and brings a wealth of knowledge on the product and will focus on its continued development.

Steve McTavish, SVP Clearview Sales, also joined Unanet in conjunction with the Clearview acquisition.

Both Pantana and McTavish will become members of the Unanet Leadership team.

About Unanet:

Unanet supports over 2,000 professional services firms with purpose-built Project ERP, allowing customers to scale their businesses while drastically reducing administrative costs and providing real-time insights to make critical business decisions.

Unanet has been recognized multiple times as one of the fastest growing private companies in the USA on Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list, and as a Washington Post Top Workplace.

