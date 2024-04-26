Unai Extremo (VIRTUALWARE) Believes that VIROO Will Propel the Future of VR in Industry and Education

Bilbao, April 26.- Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), believes that the accelerated adoption of the VIROO platform in the business and education sectors is a clear sign of the transformative potential of virtual reality.



According to him, the company will continue to focus on the development and deployment of this technology, providing innovative solutions that solve real-world problems in these environments.

In a meeting with investors, Extremo outlined the progress and future strategy during the presentation of the 2023 Annual Report, highlighting the accelerated adoption of the VIROO platform in the enterprise and education sectors.



"In terms of technology, we will see significant advances in VR devices, with better resolutions and graphics in increasingly lighter devices,” Extremo explained.



He noted that the adoption of VIROO technology, which creates virtual realities to solve specific problems, is rapidly gaining ground in the enterprise and education sectors.



"We are very clear about our approach: the VIROO platform is at the core of our strategy to bring virtual reality to the industrial and education sector,” he said.

Virtualware, based in Bilbao, Spain, is a global pioneer in the development of virtual reality solutions for large industrial, educational and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has gained widespread recognition for its achievements. In 2021, Virtualware was recognized as the world's most innovative VR company.

The company, which is publicly traded in Euronext Paris and has recently expanded its operations in the United States, continues to lead the development of virtual reality solutions accessible to organizations of various sizes and sectors.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.

