Virtualware 2007 Aktie [Valor: 126488695 / ISIN: ES0105704003]
26.04.2024 18:09:00

Unai Extremo (VIRTUALWARE) Believes that VIROO Will Propel the Future of VR in Industry and Education

Bilbao, April 26.- Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), believes that the accelerated adoption of the VIROO platform in the business and education sectors is a clear sign of the transformative potential of virtual reality.

According to him, the company will continue to focus on the development and deployment of this technology, providing innovative solutions that solve real-world problems in these environments.

In a meeting with investors, Extremo outlined the progress and future strategy during the presentation of the 2023 Annual Report, highlighting the accelerated adoption of the VIROO platform in the enterprise and education sectors.

"In terms of technology, we will see significant advances in VR devices, with better resolutions and graphics in increasingly lighter devices,” Extremo explained.

He noted that the adoption of VIROO technology, which creates virtual realities to solve specific problems, is rapidly gaining ground in the enterprise and education sectors.

"We are very clear about our approach: the VIROO platform is at the core of our strategy to bring virtual reality to the industrial and education sector,” he said.

Virtualware, based in Bilbao, Spain, is a global pioneer in the development of virtual reality solutions for large industrial, educational and healthcare conglomerates. Since its founding in 2004, the company has gained widespread recognition for its achievements. In 2021, Virtualware was recognized as the world's most innovative VR company.

The company, which is publicly traded in Euronext Paris and has recently expanded its operations in the United States, continues to lead the development of virtual reality solutions accessible to organizations of various sizes and sectors.

The VR as a service platform is already used by over 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Vernova, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Invest WindsorEssex, McMaster University, University of El Salvador, Conalep and EAN University.

Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware” or the "Company”) or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware’s prior consent.


