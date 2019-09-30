+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
30.09.2019 14:15:00

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call on October 17, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on October 16, 2019.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)

To join the call, please dial (888) 378-4398 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 607538.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering conference ID 1772015.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-third-quarter-2019-earnings-conference-call-on-october-17-2019-300927125.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Palladium mit neuem Rekordhoch
12:13
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.60% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf Idorsia Ltd
11:33
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:15
Stürmische Böen
09:34
Vontobel: derimail - Österreich hat mehr zu bieten als nur AMS
09:14
SMI schnuppert wieder am Rekordhoch
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arbeitgeber wehren sich gegen Von der Leyens Mindestlohn-Pläne
Beyond Meat erhält starke Konkurrenz: Nestlé bringt eigenen Veggie-Burger auf den Markt
NIO-Aktie auf Talfahrt - Tesla-Konkurrent in der Krise
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Warum auf die asiatische Wirtschaft eine dunkle Phase zukommt
SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sunrise-Aktie büsst ein: Sunrise strebt für UPC-Übernahme geringere Kapitalerhöhung an
Addex-Aktie verliert: Addex schreibt wegen höherer Forschungsausgaben Verlust im Halbjahr
Novartis erzielt mit Krebsmittel Kisqali gute Studiendaten
Besteht ein Zusammenhang zwischen dem Goldpreis und Donald Trumps Politik?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zurückhaltend -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt schwächelt am Montag etwas. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenstart ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB