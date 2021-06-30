|
30.06.2021 14:15:00
Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on July 22nd, 2021
PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET). During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on July 21st, 2021. There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.
To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 3759164. A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 3759164. The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at https://www.umpquabank.com/investor-relations/
About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.
