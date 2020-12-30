SMI 10’699 0.2%  SPI 13’329 0.1%  Dow 30’336 -0.2%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0856 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’575 -0.2%  Gold 1’880 0.1%  Bitcoin 24’748 2.3%  Dollar 0.8838 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 
Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on January 21st, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on January 20th, 2021.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 7096769.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 7096769.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-january-21st-2021-301199143.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

