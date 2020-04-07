07.04.2020 14:15:00

Umpqua Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call on April 23, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), parent company of Umpqua Bank and Umpqua Investments, today announced that it will host its first quarter 2020 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, the Company will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2020 financial results, which are expected to be released after the market closes on April 22, 2020.  There will be a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

(PRNewsfoto/Umpqua Holdings Corporation)

To join the call, please dial (866) 440-7407 ten minutes prior to the start time and enter conference ID: 9267202.  A re-broadcast will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing (855) 859-2056 and entering conference ID 9267202.  The earnings conference call will also be available as an audiocast, which can be accessed on the Company's investor relations page at www.umpquaholdingscorp.com.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation
Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ) is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an Oregon-based community bank recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative customer experience, and distinctive banking solutions. Umpqua Bank has locations across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho and Nevada.  Umpqua Holdings also owns a retail brokerage subsidiary, Umpqua Investments, Inc., which has locations in Umpqua Bank stores and in dedicated offices in Oregon.  Umpqua Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit umpquabank.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/umpqua-holdings-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-april-23-2020-301036088.html

SOURCE Umpqua Holdings Corporation

