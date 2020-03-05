Umount Blower System powered by KOHLER named 'Best New Product' at Golf Industry Show

KOHLER, Wis., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Umount blower system for utility vehicles, powered by a KOHLER Command PRO 7-hp engine, was voted the Golf Course Management "2020" New Product of the Year" at the Jan. 29-30 Golf Industry Show in Orlando. The Umount blower garnered the most votes from both online and show attendees among the 100 products nominated. The top 10 nominees were then invited to exhibit their respective new products at the 2020 Golf Industry Show where attendees voted on the trade show floor for GCM's first-ever top new product.

Front-mounted to nearly all leading brands of utility vehicles and mowers. The Umount blower features patented technology that includes a revolutionary design that maximizes control and maneuverability, while increasing productivity and reducing operator training and fatigue.

Compact & Powerful



Two to three times the output of other backpack blowers, this unit features a high output 7-hp KOHLER CH270 engine producing 3800 rpm and 210 mph air velocity.

Quick Mount



The quick mounting system features a self-aligning design that installs in seconds without the need for tools or pins for a rattle-free connection. Simply lower the blower on or lift it off.

Remote Control



Includes a remote control that mounts to a vehicle and features on-the-fly throttle, nozzle, and engine controls, putting the versatility of a backpack blower in the user's fingertips.

Directional Nozzle Control with Break-Away



It features a revolutionary nozzle with 210 degrees of rotation, height adjustment, and adjustable pitch control. The break-away and crush-proof nozzle feature integrated high strength magnets that withstand tough terrain, but will break away upon impact to prevent damage even in abuse situations.

Users can easily mount the blower on the front of a utility vehicle or mower. The streamlined design positions the impeller between the vehicle's front end and the motor. This orientation has two distinct advantages. First, it places the nozzle system directly in front of the left wheel, ensuring that the nozzle and the wheel parallels the terrain in unison minimizing any ground to nozzle impact. Second, it places the nozzle directly within the user's line of vision, enabling the operator to better maneuver the nozzle in real time without looking back as would be the case with a tow-behind.

"We're proud to be recognized for our work in developing innovative products that help turf care professionals," said Brian Throneberry, VP-Sales and Marketing for Umount. "Our front-mount blower system combines the best of both handheld and tow-behind blowers with mobility and performance. We are also pleased to work in tandem with KOHLER as the chosen power source for our revolutionary blower. The KOHLER engine is a real efficient workhorse that delivers the needed torque and reliable starting that our customers demand."

In choosing the 7-hp KOHLER air-cooled, horizontal shaft engine, Umount specified a simple recoil start rather than a remote electric start to avoid added costs and weight from components such as battery, starter and wiring harness. The commercial-grade gasoline engine also features a steel-forged crank case, durable cast iron cylinder liner, large capacity fuel tank and heavy-duty Quad-Clean™ four stage cyclonic air filter to handle the toughest terrains and dirtiest conditions.

"We were excited to work with Umount from the initial design concept to the final end product," said Peter Pfeiffer, Area Manager-Gasoline Engines at Kohler. "Like Kohler, Umount is diligent and meticulous about designing, prototyping and testing new products and technologies with their customers top of mind. It's all about producing top-quality turf care equipment that puts operators in positions to succeed by being more productive and efficient on the job."

About Umount – Umount, based in Holland, MI, is manufacturer born from more than 30 years in the greenspace industry. The company's commercial front-mount attachments feature a patented universal mounting system, that enables lawn care professionals to switch between attachments in seconds, not minutes – saving customers an estimated 25% in labor. For more information visit: http://www.umountblowers.com

About KOHLER Engines – KOHLER Engines has continually enhanced its engines lineup over the years as part of the company's longstanding commitment to help make life easier and more profitable for end users around the globe. The company offers a full array of gasoline, diesel and gaseous-fueled engines – up to 134 hp. – which are supplied to equipment manufacturers worldwide in the lawn and garden, commercial and industrial, agricultural and construction markets.

SOURCE Kohler