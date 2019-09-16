UM Names Anthony Plant EVP, Global President, J3

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UM, the full-service marketing and media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Anthony Plant to EVP, Global President of J3, UM's full-service dedicated media unit for Johnson & Johnson. Effective immediately, Plant will oversee the agency's largest global client, with a focus on advancing Johnson & Johnson's goals, plans and ambitions and implementing best-in-class media planning at the global, regional and local levels. Plant succeeds Eileen Kiernan, who was recently elevated to Global CEO, UM.

"Anthony's experience with diverse markets and cultures and his understanding of the nuances that come with working across a global network make him a natural fit for this role," said Kiernan. "As a seasoned, strategic digital leader with a passion for great work, I am thrilled that Anthony will be leading J3 into its next chapter of success."

In his new role, Plant will collaborate with J3 brand leaders, serving as the chief liaison across the network, driving excellence, consistency, accountability and scale. This includes leading digital education and innovation across markets, managing global partnerships and developing a streamlined approach to best-in-class media planning. Plant will also oversee J3 Studios, the J3 arm of UM's content-creation department, UM Studios, which produced the Cannes Lions Grand Prix award-winning documentary film, "5B," commissioned by Johnson & Johnson.

"Global perspective is critical to delivering the highest form of innovation and collaboration, and I am excited by the challenge to lead J3 into the future," said Plant. "Johnson & Johnson has been innovating in the healthcare space for over a century, making it the leader it is today, and I look forward to partnering with our clients and teams to translate J&J's global ambitions into excellence, through better science, better art and better outcomes."

Plant brings more than 25 years of integrated communications experience. While leading IPG Mediabrands Japan, he established the complete suite of media disciplines, driving new client partnerships with BMW, Hachette, Benesse, Coach and Skechers. Prior to his five years in Japan, Plant was stationed in China and Southeast Asia for nine years where he worked with clients including P&G and Mead Johnson, in addition to launching a shopper marketing agency. Before Asia, he worked in London managing Disney, Visa and Burger King accounts across EMEA.

ABOUT UM

UM is a strategic media agency committed to proving that media is a topline growth driver as much as an efficiency play. We believe that better science and better art deliver better outcomes for our clients. We deliver science through the transformational power of business analytics and real-time data intelligence. We deliver art through creating moments that matter in media to deliver momentum for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 5,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, BMW, Coach, Coca-Cola, ExxonMobil, Fitbit, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Quicken Loans, Sony, Spotify and The Hershey Company.

