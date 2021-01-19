Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size Worth $6.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 6.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ultrasonic sensors market size is expected to reach USD 6.00 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027. The increasing adoption of ultrasonic sensors in automobiles for applications such as parking assistance systems and Automated Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is expected to emerge as a major factor influencing the market growth. The increasing demand for ultrasonic sensors in factory automation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to market players.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of technology, the through-beam sensor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the vast benefits offered by the technology, including long-distance sensing ability and stable operations

In terms of type, the level measurement segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increase in oil & gas exploration activities, including fracking and drilling, globally

In terms of end use, the healthcare segment is expected to gain traction. This is likely to be a result of the growing demand for ultrasonic sensors in ultrasonic aspirators that use low-frequency ultrasonic vibrations to dissect tissues

There has been a rise in demand for advanced driver safety systems in emerging economies such as India , Malaysia , and the Philippines owing to the high rate of road accidents and increasing sales of high-end vehicles in the Asia Pacific region. This bodes well for the growth of the regional market

Some of the key players in the market are Siemens; SICK AG; Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH; Omron Corporation; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; Ifm electronic GmbH; Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG; Baumer; Banner Engineering Corp.; and Balluff Inc.

Read 154 page research report with ToC on "Ultrasonic Sensors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Retro-reflective Sensor, Through-beam Sensor), By Type, By End-use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2027" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ultrasound-sensors-market

Ultrasonic sensors are extensively used in the Unusual Motion Detection (UMD) technology that continuously monitors a scene and detects and marks unusual events. Furthermore, vast advancements in ultrasonic sensors such as the usage of matched filters have made them more accurate and more suitable for use in flow measurement by utility companies. Rising demand across these applications is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Emerging applications of ultrasonic sensors in waste management, such as the determination of the amount of material remaining in a bin, are also expected to favor market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing the adoption of these systems in the detection of cracks in railway tracks is expected to further propel the market growth. The market is also likely to benefit from the increasing usage of these systems in predictive maintenance for monitoring the friction and stress in rotating machinery drives.

As these systems are sensitive to high-frequency sound, they are often used for detecting distinctive sounds in the upper ultrasonic range emitted from machine friction and stress. The mounting number of COVID-19 cases globally has put health-related sources under immense pressure; as surgeons try to avoid the risk of exposing patients to possible COVID-19 infection during hospitalization, there has been a notable decrease in the number of surgeries globally. As a result, the demand for these systems across surgical applications has significantly lowered.

Nevertheless, the increasing demand for these systems in the measurement of wind speeds is expected to significantly impact market growth. Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in the adoption of these systems in the aerospace & defense sector for measuring fuel consumption and evaluating the performance of hydraulic fluids and lubricants. Moreover, several military organizations, including the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), are emphasizing the development of ultrasonic sensors for the aerospace & defense sector. For instance, in May 2018, ARL and NATO established a partnership for the development of ultrasonic sensors that could be used in the aerospace & defense sector for applications such as navigation, target detection, and missile detection.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultrasonic sensor market on the basis of technology, type, end-use, and region:

Ultrasonic Sensors Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Retro-reflective Sensor



Through-beam Sensor



Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Level Measurement



Distance Measurement



Obstacle Detection



Others

Ultrasonic Sensors End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Consumer Electronics



Automotive



Aerospace & Defense



Healthcare



Industrial



Others

Ultrasonic Sensors Region Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of Ultrasonic Sensors Market

Balluff Inc.



Banner Engineering Corp.



Baumer



Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG



Ifm electronic GmbH



Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH



SICK AG



Siemens

Find more research reports on Sensors & Controls Industry, by Grand View Research:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market – The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was estimated at USD 14.15 billion in 2016. Increasing demand for these systems in compact cars is anticipated to be a key factor driving market growth.

The global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market size was estimated at in 2016. Increasing demand for these systems in compact cars is anticipated to be a key factor driving market growth. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market – The global autonomous mobile robots market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global autonomous mobile robots market size was valued at in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 19.6% from 2020 to 2027. Level Sensor Market– The global level sensor market size was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016. These sensing technologies are used to measure the level of liquid and fluidized solids, including powders, slurries, and granular materials.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg