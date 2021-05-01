Ultrahuman Launches Mac App, Trends on #1 on App Store

You can now follow your favourite workout routine, get to deep work with LoFi music, or do a quick meditation session from the comfort of your Mac

BENGALURU, India, May 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global health and fitness platform Ultrahuman officially launched its Mac app to help users meditate, get to deep work with LoFi music & productivity playlists, & even workout from the comfort of their Mac.

With the launch of the beautifully designed Mac app, accessing content from the world's best fitness experts has become even more seamless and simple.

"Office workers spend a jaw-dropping 1,700 hours a year in front of a computer - and that's just in the US. With Ultrahuman Mac app launch, our users' favourite work screen is now their favourite workout, mindfulness and sleep destination as well! Within a few days of launch, we were trending on #1 on Mac Store which also shows that people need seamless and quick access to their favourite relaxation, productivity and fitness apps, especially as we embrace the Work From Home culture," said Mohit Kumar, Founder & CEO, Ultrahuman.

Ultrahuman is a fitness platform that helps people meditate, workout efficiently, and optimize their sleep with the help of athletes, neuroscientists, artists, and psychologists—all in one place. It was officially launched at the world's largest tech exhibition, CES, in January 2021.

The core differentiator of the Ultrahuman app is bringing the best athletes, fitness coaches and psychologists in the world on one platform. Partners include leading athletes and celebrities like Crossfit world champion Kara Saunders, fitness celebrity Amanda Cerny, coach Johannes Bartl, hybrid athlete, and coach Kris Gethin, MindSize CEO Christian Straka, UCLA Mindfulness Director Diana Winston, to name a few.

Compared to Calm and Headspace's celebrity content approach—Ultrahuman uses a technology platform-based approach to improve the experience and sustainable long-term results.

The Ultrahuman app integrates with the Apple Watch to provide real-time biofeedback to measure and improve the efficacy of meditation and workouts. You can not only see the calories burned and your heart rate but also track your progress day-on-day. Also, for the first time, you can see the impact of your meditation session with a drop in your heart rate as you feel less stressed and more relaxed.

Ultrahuman features an ever-growing library of thousands of hours of content across Body Workouts, Meditation, Bedtime Stories, and Brain Music categories designed by experts to empower users to unleash their personal best in mind and body.

● Workouts: There are body Body Workout programs - including HIIT classes, Yoga, running, and more designed for all fitness levels. What makes each program unique is the combination of mind, body, and recovery that empowers users to maximize results and stay focused on consistent practice.

● Meditation: The life-changing skill of meditation backed by cutting-edge research is the core of the experience.

● Bedtime Stories: Bedtime Stories written by award-winning authors are designed to educate, delight, and relax users into sleep.

● Brain Music: Music from various neuro-musicians, classical music legends, and artists, including Grammy Award winners, is designed to relax, help with focus and productivity, sleep, and more.

