SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’349 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 23:34:00

UltraCare COVID-19 Vaccine Team Ready to Assist

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of the COVID-19 vaccine has left elder care and long-term care facilities struggling to find qualified health care providers to manage and administer the vaccines.  To meet this growing demand, UltraCare Anesthesia Partners has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Team comprised of experienced nursing and medical professionals to effectively direct this process.

UltraCare Anesthesia Partners. Your Patients. Our Priority.

UltraCare has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Team comprised of experienced nursing and medical professionals.

The UltraCare COVID-19 Vaccine Team has already been deployed to over 50 facilities in five states, including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Texas, and anticipates further expansion.

"As a critical step in the fight against this virus, proper administration of the vaccine is key to safeguarding at-risk populations," said Nicholas Blanck, President of UltraCare, an anesthesia management company consisting of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) and Physician Anesthesiologists based in the Northeast.  "UltraCare created this Vaccine Team to help these facilities ensure that the process is done right to protect valuable lives."

UltraCare's COVID-19 Vaccine Team consists of trained nursing and medical professionals from a vast network of regional and national providers.  Operations are performed through a central command post to streamline communications and rapidly deploy providers when vaccines are available to the facilities.  The Vaccine Team administers the injections, verifies injection sites and completes the required documentation for the program.  

"We offer a unique opportunity to be a part of the solution to the worst pandemic in 100 years by being exactly what we are:  excellent healthcare providers, trusted by the public to have their best interests at heart," stated Blanck.

UltraCare's COVID-19 Vaccine Team is modeled after its highly successful COVID-19 Response Team, which continues to place advanced practice nurse anesthesia professionals in hospitals to work as intensivists, to lead intubation teams, manage ventilated patients, and to serve other critical care functions.

The UltraCare Vaccine Team is recruiting additional health providers to serve in different areas of the country.  To learn more or apply visit ultracareanesthesia.com

To learn more or engage the Vaccine Team visit ultracareanesthesia.com/vaccine-team/,  email info@ultracareanesthesia.com, or call toll-free 1.844.448.5872.

UltraCare is a full-service anesthesia management company that operates in the Northeast region of the country. UltraCare's teams of highly trained and experienced professionals (CRNAs, APN-As, Physician Anesthesiologists, and registered nurses) provide anesthesia services in a variety of settings, including university and community hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and office-based settings. visit: ultracareanesthesia.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultracare-covid-19-vaccine-team-ready-to-assist-301196273.html

SOURCE UltraCare

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:18
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
06:58
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Potentzal? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
CS-Aktie fester: Bundesanwaltschaft erhebt Anklage gegen Credit Suisse und bulgarische Kriminelle
Siemens-Aktie schliesst klar im Plus: Siemens erwägt Verkauf der Logistiksparte

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit