UltraCare COVID-19 Vaccine Team Ready to Assist

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The release of the COVID-19 vaccine has left elder care and long-term care facilities struggling to find qualified health care providers to manage and administer the vaccines. To meet this growing demand, UltraCare Anesthesia Partners has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Team comprised of experienced nursing and medical professionals to effectively direct this process.

UltraCare has created a COVID-19 Vaccine Team comprised of experienced nursing and medical professionals.

The UltraCare COVID-19 Vaccine Team has already been deployed to over 50 facilities in five states, including New York, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Texas, and anticipates further expansion.

"As a critical step in the fight against this virus, proper administration of the vaccine is key to safeguarding at-risk populations," said Nicholas Blanck, President of UltraCare, an anesthesia management company consisting of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA) and Physician Anesthesiologists based in the Northeast. "UltraCare created this Vaccine Team to help these facilities ensure that the process is done right to protect valuable lives."

UltraCare's COVID-19 Vaccine Team consists of trained nursing and medical professionals from a vast network of regional and national providers. Operations are performed through a central command post to streamline communications and rapidly deploy providers when vaccines are available to the facilities. The Vaccine Team administers the injections, verifies injection sites and completes the required documentation for the program.

"We offer a unique opportunity to be a part of the solution to the worst pandemic in 100 years by being exactly what we are: excellent healthcare providers, trusted by the public to have their best interests at heart," stated Blanck.

UltraCare's COVID-19 Vaccine Team is modeled after its highly successful COVID-19 Response Team, which continues to place advanced practice nurse anesthesia professionals in hospitals to work as intensivists, to lead intubation teams, manage ventilated patients, and to serve other critical care functions.

The UltraCare Vaccine Team is recruiting additional health providers to serve in different areas of the country. To learn more or apply visit ultracareanesthesia.com

To learn more or engage the Vaccine Team visit ultracareanesthesia.com/vaccine-team/, email info@ultracareanesthesia.com, or call toll-free 1.844.448.5872.

UltraCare is a full-service anesthesia management company that operates in the Northeast region of the country. UltraCare's teams of highly trained and experienced professionals (CRNAs, APN-As, Physician Anesthesiologists, and registered nurses) provide anesthesia services in a variety of settings, including university and community hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and office-based settings. visit: ultracareanesthesia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ultracare-covid-19-vaccine-team-ready-to-assist-301196273.html

SOURCE UltraCare