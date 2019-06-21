Ultra Electronics USSI Awarded the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

COLUMBIA CITY, Indiana, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ultra Electronics USSI announced today that it was awarded the James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award by the U.S. Defense Security Service (DSS). The Cogswell award is the most prestigious honor the DSS may bestow to the cleared industry. Of the more than 13,000 cleared contractors only 51 were selected this year to receive this annual award.

The criteria for the award focuses on the principles of industrial security excellence, which includes establishing and maintaining a security program that far exceeds the basic National Industrial Security Program requirements; and providing leadership to other cleared facilities in establishing best practices while maintaining the highest standards for security.

To receive consideration for the Cogswell award, a facility must be nominated by their assigned Industrial Security Representative and have two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings. USSI has received a superior assessment for 9 consecutive years.

David Jost, USSI President commented: "It is a tremendous honor to win this award. The Cogswell nominees go through a vigorous national vetting process that includes external examining and a national team review. This is a clear reflection of USSI's commitment to excellence in industrial security."

Simon Pryce, CEO of Ultra Electronics PLC said: "This is a brilliant achievement and I'm delighted that Ultra USSI has been recognised for their dedication and excellence in this area. This award highlights USSI's commitment to providing the best possible service to their customers whilst always maintaining the highest security standards in the industry."

Information about Ultra Electronics USSI:

USSI is the leader in the design, development, and manufacturing of sonobuoy systems for the U.S. Navy. USSI utilizes 250,000 sq. ft. facility in Columbia City, Indiana and is uniquely qualified to handle projects for the Department of Defence (DoD), Ministries of Defence (MoD), and major prime contractors with regards to design and manufacturing of engineered underwater and in-air acoustic products. The technology core of the Product Development Group at USSI includes business units representing Rugged Commercial Products (RCP) and Naval Systems (NS). These business units focus on customer solutions in the areas of advanced electronics, acoustics, and integrated sensor systems for both the commercial and defense markets.

Further information about Ultra Electronics PLC:

Ultra is a specialist electrical and electronics engineering company. Ultra operates mainly, but not solely, in defence and other highly-regulated markets and is focused on providing mission-specific, bespoke solutions and capability.

SOURCE Ultra Electronics - USSI