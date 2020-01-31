Ultra Announces UL1480 Type F Listing on the HyperSpike® LineWave® Loudspeaker

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperSpike® LineWave® speakers, a product of Ultra, have acquired permission to mark as UL1480 Type F and CAN/ULC-S541:2016, Speakers for Fire Alarm and Signaling Systems. Type F designates the speaker as a fire protective signaling device when installed with supplied installation instructions and requirements of NEC/AHJ.

As the only UL 1480 Type F listed line array speaker available to the Fire and Life Safety industry, the LineWave® addresses one of the most difficult challenges facing emergency notification and paging systems - achieving optimal speech intelligibility and powerful tones in problematic and reverberant spaces.

The LineWave® joins the TCPA-10 and TCPA Omni in the HyperSpike® family of UL1480 listed emergency notification solutions and is available in 70V distributed audio or 16/8/4 Ohm direct drive with power draw ranging from 20W to 160W. Producing a max SPL out of 105dB to 123dB, the LineWave® offers exceptional scaling capabilities for any size installation.

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Business Development commented, "Our mission at HyperSpike® is to continually provide excellence in the development and manufacturing of intelligible, life-saving communication solutions. Staying true to those objectives, we are proud to provide our Fire and Life Safety partners with the UL1480 LineWave® notification system that resolves multiple challenges in acoustic environments."

Ultra manufactures Hyperspike® emergency notification and paging solutions that exceed the highest standards of the life safety market. During times of crisis, reliable and crystal-clear voice notification is critical. HyperSpike® delivers best-in-class voice intelligibility, powerful acoustic output, and industry-leading technology that save lives.

About Ultra

Ultra specializes in providing application-engineered bespoke solutions. We focus on our customers' mission critical and intelligent systems in the defense, security, critical detection & control markets.

