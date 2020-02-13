Ultra Announces HyperSpike® Partnership with dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperSpike® a commercial division of Ultra, today announced a partnership with dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA), a team of acoustic professionals that provide comprehensive acoustic design solutions. This collaboration offers HyperSpike® partners superior acoustic consulting and technology in notification system design.

HyperSpike currently sponsors base-level acoustic modelling services that suggest placement of equipment for ideal acoustic coverage and intelligibility. Benefits of the additional dBA service offering include:



Acoustic Site Testing and Observation

Electro-Acoustic Modeling & Design

Video Visualization of the Acoustic Model

Construction Administration and Commissioning

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Business Development commented, "HyperSpike® is excited to collaborate with dBA Design Group and offer our customers the next level of premiere acoustic design services. The dBA reputation for highly professional acoustic work, personal interaction and customer service will provide our partners confidence that their emergency notification design will work the first time, every time."

Doug Hood, President, dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA) commented, "I have been aware of the genius and uniqueness of the HyperSpike® family of products for many years. In our industry, it is rare that products truly innovate, but that is exactly the case here. Innovative solutions are at the heart of dBA, so this partnership is another opportunity for us to team with industry leaders to present creative and reliable solutions. dBA is proud to be a design partner with HyperSpike®."

dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA) is recognized as a comprehensive Acoustical Consulting & Design firm providing consulting services in the areas of: Multipurpose Performance Spaces, Auditoriums, Music Education Facilities, Sports Arenas, Worship Facilities, Conference & Meeting Rooms, & Industrial Noise Control.

Ultra manufactures Hyperspike® emergency notification and paging solutions that exceed the highest standards of the life safety market. During times of crisis, reliable and crystal-clear voice notification is critical. HyperSpike® delivers best-in-class voice intelligibility, powerful acoustic output, and industry-leading technology that save lives.

SOURCE Ultra - HyperSpike