13.02.2020 20:45:00

Ultra Announces HyperSpike® Partnership with dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA)

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperSpike® a commercial division of Ultra, today announced a partnership with dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA), a team of acoustic professionals that provide comprehensive acoustic design solutions. This collaboration offers HyperSpike® partners superior acoustic consulting and technology in notification system design.

HyperSpike currently sponsors base-level acoustic modelling services that suggest placement of equipment for ideal acoustic coverage and intelligibility. Benefits of the additional dBA service offering include:

  • Acoustic Site Testing and Observation
  • Electro-Acoustic Modeling & Design
  • Video Visualization of the Acoustic Model
  • Construction Administration and Commissioning

Patrick Allison, Vice President of Business Development commented, "HyperSpike® is excited to collaborate with dBA Design Group and offer our customers the next level of premiere acoustic design services. The dBA reputation for highly professional acoustic work, personal interaction and customer service will provide our partners confidence that their emergency notification design will work the first time, every time."

Doug Hood, President, dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA) commented, "I have been aware of the genius and uniqueness of the HyperSpike® family of products for many years. In our industry, it is rare that products truly innovate, but that is exactly the case here. Innovative solutions are at the heart of dBA, so this partnership is another opportunity for us to team with industry leaders to present creative and reliable solutions. dBA is proud to be a design partner with HyperSpike®."

dBA Design Group, Inc. (dBA) is recognized as a comprehensive Acoustical Consulting & Design firm providing consulting services in the areas of: Multipurpose Performance Spaces, Auditoriums, Music Education Facilities, Sports Arenas, Worship Facilities, Conference & Meeting Rooms, & Industrial Noise Control.

Ultra manufactures Hyperspike® emergency notification and paging solutions that exceed the highest standards of the life safety market. During times of crisis, reliable and crystal-clear voice notification is critical. HyperSpike® delivers best-in-class voice intelligibility, powerful acoustic output, and industry-leading technology that save lives.

 

SOURCE Ultra - HyperSpike

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffmärkte: Die Sorgen nehmen wieder zu
13:02
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Apple Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, NIKE Inc
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Biotech-Unternehmen mit Potenzial zum Durchbruch bei Medikamenten?
09:51
Weekly-Hits: US Quality Dividend Payers Index & Luxusindustrie
09:08
Das Virusproblem ist noch nicht gelöst
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
11.02.20
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
mehr
SMI steigt munter weiter – AMS im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Darum tendiert der Euro kaum verändert zum Dollar - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief
Vor sieben Jahren ausgestiegen, jetzt back in business: Credit Suisse kehrt ins ETF-Geschäft zurück
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
UBS: Bei diesen Schweizer Unternehmen sollten Anleger Kursrücksetzer durch Corona nutzen
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst nahe Nulllinie -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag etwas. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street weist rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;