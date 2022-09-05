Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.09.2022 16:30:00

Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options

Oslo, 05 September 2022, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 4,400 through the issuance of 44,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 21 April 2022.

The new shares are issued to employees of the Company in connection with the Company's employee incentive program. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of NOK 31.25.

Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 3,426,576.10, divided into 34,265,761 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.

For further information, please contact:

Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
        
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

 


