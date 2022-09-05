|
05.09.2022 16:30:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Share capital increase related to exercise of options
Oslo, 05 September 2022, the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") has resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 4,400 through the issuance of 44,000 new shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10. The resolution is based on an authorisation to increase the share capital granted by the Company's general meeting on 21 April 2022.
The new shares are issued to employees of the Company in connection with the Company's employee incentive program. The new shares are issued at a subscription price of NOK 31.25.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Zur Rose Group AG
|120866086
|49.00 %
|20.00 %
|Logitech / Temenos AG
|120866087
|59.00 %
|16.00 %
|Alphabet Inc. (A) / Infineon Technologies AG / Microsoft Corp.
|120866088
|55.00 %
|14.00 %
Following registration of the share capital increase with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, the Company will have a share capital of NOK 3,426,576.10, divided into 34,265,761 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.10.
For further information, please contact:
Jónas Einarsson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ultimovacs ASA
Email: je@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 480 96 355
Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507
Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um die globalen Wachstumsprognosen? Wird es zu einer Rezession kommen? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Roxane Spitznagel, Ökonomin bei Vanguard, ob die Inflation bereits ihren Höhepunkt erreicht hat und wie weit die EZB die Zinsen anheben wird.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGaskrise: SMI gibt nach -- DAX tiefrot -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich zum Wochenstart schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht deutliche Abschläge. Die US-Börsen bleiben am Montag wegen des Labour Days geschlossen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Montag volatil.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}