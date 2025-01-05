Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48073435 / ISIN: NO0010851603]
05.01.2025 20:27:57

Ultimovacs ASA: Regarding the extraordinary general meeting on 9 January 2025

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
2.44 NOK -1.02%
Oslo, 5 January 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ultimovacs ASA on 19 December 2024 regarding the call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM"). 

As described in the previously published EGM notice, one additional proposal for a board member would be announced prior to the EGM. The complete proposal for the board of directors is now complete and attached hereto. 

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Hans Vassgård Eid, Interim CEO and CFO, Ultimovacs ASA 
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com 
Phone: +47 482 48632


 

Attachment


