Ultimovacs ASA: Regarding the extraordinary general meeting on 9 January 2025

Oslo, 5 January 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published by Ultimovacs ASA on 19 December 2024 regarding the call for an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 9 January 2025 at 09:00 CET (the "EGM").

As described in the previously published EGM notice, one additional proposal for a board member would be announced prior to the EGM. The complete proposal for the board of directors is now complete and attached hereto.

