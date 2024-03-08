|
08.03.2024 23:00:00
Ultimovacs ASA: Mandatory notification of trades by primary insider
Oslo, 8 March 2024: CGS Holding AS, a closely related party of Leiv Askvig, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 140,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 7.2507 per share. Following these transactions, CGS Holding AS holds 0 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
Helene Sundt AS, a closely related party of Leiv Askvig, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 140,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 7.2507 per share. Following these transactions, Helene Sundt AS holds 0 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
Sundt AS, a closely related party of Leiv Askvig, a board member and primary insider in Ultimovacs ASA, has today sold 140,000 shares in the company at an average price of NOK 7.2507 per share. Following these transactions, Sundt AS holds 0 shares in Ultimovacs ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
