Ultimovacs ASA – Mandatory notification of trade 

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’741 0.3%  SPI 15’619 0.3%  Dow 43’435 -0.7%  DAX 20’246 -0.3%  Euro 0.9360 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’943 -0.1%  Gold 2’648 -0.2%  Bitcoin 94’974 0.2%  Dollar 0.8919 -0.3%  Öl 73.0 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: NVIDIA mit "bad vibes"- Lufthansa und die hochmargige Techniksparte 
Dollar implodiert, NVIDIA überholt alle: Das sind die 8 "Outrageous Predictions" der Saxo Bank für 2025
US-Wirtschaft droht "Slugflation": Banque Syz warnt vor möglichen Überraschungen in 2025
Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schwächer
NYSE-Handel So steht der S&P 500 am Dienstagmittag
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48073435 / ISIN: NO0010851603]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.12.2024 19:24:54

Ultimovacs ASA – Mandatory notification of trade 

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
2.44 NOK -4.13%
Kaufen / Verkaufen


Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Ultimovacs ASA (the "Company") on 17 December 2024 regarding the agreement to combine its business with Zelluna Immunotherapy AS (the "Business Combination") and the fully committed private placement (the "Private Placement" and together with the Business Combination, the "Transactions"). 


Please see the attached forms for information on the conditional allocation of shares in the Company to closely related parties of primary insiders in connection with the Transactions. The transactions reported by in the forms are conditional upon approval by an extraordinary general meeting of the Company and the subsequent completion of the Business Combination and the Private Placement. 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of Regulation EU 596/2014 (the "EU Market Abuse Regulation") and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
 

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten