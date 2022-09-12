Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'976 0.7%  SPI 14'088 0.7%  Dow 32'267 0.4%  DAX 13'360 2.1%  Euro 0.9650 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'636 1.8%  Gold 1'724 0.4%  Bitcoin 21'318 2.1%  Dollar 0.9544 -0.5%  Öl 94.7 2.5% 
0 CHF Kommission

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 48073435 / ISIN: NO0010851603]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.09.2022 15:05:18

Ultimovacs Announces Publication of Phase I Melanoma Trial Data in Journal of Translational Medicine

Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs
64.30 NOK 0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  • Comprehensive characterization of phase I UV1-checkpoint inhibitor combination trial
  • Clinical responses seen in patients with favored and less favored baseline characteristics
  • T cell activation observed post-treatment in tumors of responding patients

Oslo, September 12, 2022: Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for the treatment of cancer, announced today the publication of data from its phase I melanoma trial in Journal of Translational Medicine.

The clinical data give details of potential additional benefit in the treatment of patients with malignant melanoma from using the company’s universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab.

The new data demonstrated highly positive clinical outcome signals. Vaccine-induced immune responses were apparent in 91% of evaluable patients, with strong T cell proliferation demonstrated in peripheral blood, and vaccine-related T cell receptor clones detected in blood and in tumor biopsy. Patients who responded clinically to treatment with UV1 and ipilimumab, also demonstrated an increase in the tumor interferon-gamma signature, a generally accepted predictor for the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.

The research team observed clinical responses to the UV1-ipilimumab combination not only in patients with baseline characteristics of high tumor immunogenicity (‘hot’ tumors) but also in patients without (‘cold’ tumors). This breadth of response is noteworthy since ’cold’ tumors are more difficult to treat with checkpoint inhibitors, suggesting that the addition of UV1 vaccination may extend clinical efficacy against these tumor types.

These clinical data further expand upon the previously published safety and feasibility findings from an open-label phase 1/2a clinical trial (NCT02275416) of the combination of UV1 with the CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor, ipilimumab. The combination of UV1 and ipilimumab produced an overall response rate (ORR) of 33%. The median progression-free survival (mPFS) among patients treated with UV1 and ipilimumab was 6.7 months, and the median overall survival (mOS) was 66.3 months.

Ultimovacs’ phase II trial, INITIUM, evaluates the combination of the UV1 vaccine combined with both ipilimumab and the PD-1 inhibitor, nivolumab, in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced malignant melanoma. Ultimovacs completed enrollment in INITIUM in June 2022. Topline progression-free survival data from INITIUM are expected in H1 2023.

The new data were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine (JTRM), an open access, peer-reviewed journal. The link to the article can be found on the Company’s website. 

Ellingsen, E.B., Bounova, G., Kerzeli, I. et al. Characterization of the T cell receptor repertoire and melanoma tumor microenvironment upon combined treatment with ipilimumab and hTERT vaccination. J Transl Med 20, 419 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12967-022-03624-z

About the phase I trial with UV1 and ipilimumab in malignant melanoma 
This clinical trial evaluated a novel telomerase-targeting therapeutic cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with ipilimumab, in twelve patients with metastatic melanoma. The trial was an open-label, single-center phase I/IIa study. Eligible patients had unresectable metastatic melanoma. Patients were followed up for progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for UV1 for the treatment of stage IIB – IV melanoma, and Fast Track designation in the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma – either as add-on therapy to pembrolizumab or as add-on therapy to ipilimumab. Ultimovacs is currently evaluating UV1 as add-on therapy to ipilimumab and nivolumab as first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic melanoma in a Phase II study named INITIUM.

About Ultimovacs 
Ultimovacs is an immunotherapy company developing immune-stimulatory vaccines to treat a broad range of cancers. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate UV1 targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing?the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, based on the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and adjuvant in the same molecule and entered Phase I studies in 2021. 

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact: 

Carlos de Sousa, CEO  
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507  

Anne Worsøe, Head of Investor Relations
Email: ir@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 906 86 815

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors 
Email: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com 
Phone: +44 7483 284?853 

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ultimovacs AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside Trading & Investment

12:39 Epochale Entscheidungen
09:19 Vontobel: derimail - Defensiv positionieren mit nichtzyklischen Unternehmen
09:15 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.09.2022
08:51 MarketFlow Live in French - Stocks rally 📉 Watch: Inflation 💼 Oil 🛢️ Adobe & Oracle earnings 🔍
08:38 Stimmung hellt sich etwas auf
08:31 DAX Ausblick – US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus
07:20 Ladegeräte-Ärger für Apple
09.09.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM, Logitech
09.09.22 Julius Bär: Neuemissionen - u.a. 9.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
08.09.22 Auswirkungen der Inflation auf RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'419.03 18.10 WSSMBU
Short 11'671.01 12.74 TSSMOU
Short 12'055.98 8.76 TSSMBU
SMI-Kurs: 10'976.23 12.09.2022 15:23:05
Long 10'526.80 19.56 WSSMQU
Long 10'237.76 12.96 OSSMLU
Long 9'754.43 8.27 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie sehr stark: Swiss Re erwartet steigende Preise bei Rückversicherungen - Investmentchef geht 2023
Experte erwartet "gewaltige" Rezession in den USA - und gibt Fed-Chef Powell die Schuld
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk warnt vor zukünftiger Krise: "Viel grösseres Risiko für die Zivilisation als die globale Erwärmung"
Positiver Wochenauftakt: SMI fester -- DAX mit klaren Gewinnen -- Wall Street im Plus -- Nikkei schliesst stark - Feiertag in China
Ex-UBS-Chef: Finanzplatz Schweiz durch Diversifizierung gestärkt - UBS-Aktie steigt
Valora-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme durch Femsa schreitet voran
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Leberkrebs-Behandlung Tislelizumab unterliegt in Studie Sorafenib nicht - Neues Biologikazentrum
Nestlé, Roche, Zurich & Co.: Lohnen sich Defensiv-Werte in der Krise noch?
Roche-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Roche-In-vitro-Test Ventana PD-L1 bekommt CE-Kennzeichnung
Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS & Co. unter Beobachtung: Südkorea schaut Leerverkäufern auf die Finger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit